from the smartphones-that-talk-back dept.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-26/apple-said-to-plan-dedicated-chip-to-power-ai-on-devices
Apple is working on a processor devoted specifically to AI-related tasks, according to a person familiar with the matter. The chip, known internally as the Apple Neural Engine, would improve the way the company's devices handle tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence -- such as facial recognition and speech recognition, said the person, who requested anonymity discussing a product that hasn't been made public. Apple declined to comment.
[...] Apple devices currently handle complex artificial intelligence processes with two different chips: the main processor and the graphics chip. The new chip would let Apple offload those tasks onto a dedicated module designed specifically for demanding artificial intelligence processing, allowing Apple to improve battery performance.
Should Apple bring the chip out of testing and development, it would follow other semiconductor makers that have already introduced dedicated AI chips. Qualcomm Inc.'s latest Snapdragon chip for smartphones has a module for handling artificial intelligence tasks, while Google announced its first chip, called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), in 2016.
Google will supposedly put mini TPUs into smartphones in the coming years.
Previously: Google's New TPUs are Now Much Faster -- will be Made Available to Researchers
Related Stories
Google's machine learning oriented chips have gotten an upgrade:
At Google I/O 2017, Google announced its next-generation machine learning chip, called the "Cloud TPU." The new TPU no longer does only inference--now it can also train neural networks.
[...] In last month's paper, Google hinted that a next-generation TPU could be significantly faster if certain modifications were made. The Cloud TPU seems to have have received some of those improvements. It's now much faster, and it can also do floating-point computation, which means it's suitable for training neural networks, too.
According to Google, the chip can achieve 180 teraflops of floating-point performance, which is six times more than Nvidia's latest Tesla V100 accelerator for FP16 half-precision computation. Even when compared against Nvidia's "Tensor Core" performance, the Cloud TPU is still 50% faster.
[...] Google will also donate access to 1,000 Cloud TPUs to top researchers under the TensorFlow Research Cloud program to see what people do with them.
Previously: Google Reveals Homegrown "TPU" For Machine Learning
Google Pulls Back the Covers on Its First Machine Learning Chip
Nvidia Compares Google's TPUs to the Tesla P40
NVIDIA's Volta Architecture Unveiled: GV100 and Tesla V100
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 28, @02:26PM
So are there TPUs available as standalone chips at online shops for a decent price?
"Sorry David, Now is the time for the daily Facebook required rectal exam.."
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by butthurt on Sunday May 28, @02:30PM (2 children)
Another way to improve battery performance would be the mainframe model: do much of the computation at a central location, with the handset performing mainly input and output. A TRS-80 Model 100 might be able to handle it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 28, @02:31PM (1 child)
It would be a smart move but would currently just give more undue power to the megamonoliths. Not a good idea as of now.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday May 28, @02:36PM
Certainly not a good idea for privacy or security either. Apple especially does not have a great history with that. Google's is pretty good, but I think they have enough of my information already. I'm actually surprised how well Microsoft has done at not getting completely exploited at either XBox or out look online based on their general security history.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 28, @03:07PM
Your phone is no longer a tool for the spies to use, to spy on you. Now, the phone IS THE SPY!! It has it's own brain, learns all about you, and reports what it decides to report. If you talk to it nicely, it may decide it likes you better than the spy masters. Whether that be so, or not, the AI can probably condense all the spying into rather short reports, and avoid sending gigs of data on you. It sits there, watching and listening to everything you do, and decides just what sort of victim you are, and sets you up to buy whatever bit of junk it thinks you'll like. The guys who sit on the other side of the world, trying to decide what all your numbers mean, and trying to work up adverts to induce you into purchasing THEIR junk will be out of work.
Isn't automation wonderful?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This