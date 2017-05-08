from the time-to-move dept.
According to a report by the Congressional Research Service (PDF hosted on Cloudflare; archived copy here),
Although life expectancy has generally been increasing over time in the United States, researchers have long documented that it is lower for individuals with lower socioeconomic status (SES) compared with individuals with higher SES. Recent studies provide evidence that this gap has widened in recent decades. For example, a 2015 study by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) found that for men born in 1930, individuals in the highest income quintile (top 20%) could expect to live 5.1 years longer at age 50 than men in the lowest income quintile. This gap has increased significantly over time. Among men born in 1960, those in the top income quintile could expect to live 12.7 years longer than men in the bottom income quintile. This NAS study finds similar patterns for women: the life expectancy gap between the bottom and top income quintiles of women expanded from 3.9 years for the 1930 birth cohort to 13.6 years for the 1960 birth cohort.
Apparently, all the advances in medical science and healthy living that occurred during this rolling 30-year interval were visited upon the rich a lot more than on the poor.
According to a different study (open; DOI 10.1001/jamainternmed.2017.0918; archived copy here) in JAMA Internal Medicine,
[...] inequalities in life expectancy among counties are large and growing, and much of the variation in life expectancy can be explained by differences in socioeconomic and race/ethnicity factors, behavioral and metabolic risk factors, and health care factors.
In 2014, there was a spread of 20.1 years between the counties with the longest and shortest typical life spans based on life expectancy at birth.
—NPR
(Score: 3, Interesting) by idiot_king on Sunday May 28, @05:02PM (5 children)
These issues have been raised by the common person for years and years, and for some reason it seems to be a surprise when a study is done about it.
I'm sick of the government dragging their feet on these things, and after Trump is ousted and the Far Right follows him out the door (possibly by force), we can finally tackle some of this e very obvious issues presented here (which we have known for literal decades at this point!)
Income inequality keeps increasing, black life expectancy is lower than white life expectancy, social security benefits pay out more to men than women. Just 3 things I saw skimming over the data. But the average person has known this since, well, at least as far as I can remember! Capitalism doesn't work, as pointed out in the summary, as the rich get better medical treatment than even the middle class.
My guess is this: either these problems are taken head on VERY soon, or we completely collapse into White Oligarchy if, God forbid, Der Trumpenfurher isn't ousted for his seemingly millions of transgressions at this point.
I guess countries really do have personalities. America's is that of an orange, racist, sexist, oaf in charge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @05:13PM
Trump is voted in to block the presidency from a warmongering pay-for-play puppet. Other reasons is to block the whole intersectional genderstudiespostcolonialiewfprekfr and definitely to put an end to the Muslim influence. That corporations shafted American workers doesn't help credibility either. This election lesson will be taught until it's learned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @05:13PM (1 child)
>(possibly by force)
Good luck with that, beta cuck. We own all the guns, farms, and factories. You have Hollywood and a bunch of trannies.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday May 28, @05:54PM
You don't own shit. Your paymasters own it, and when they are done with you, they will dump you. You will die young because you were not able to afford proper medical care.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 28, @05:22PM
What's a couple of decades between classes, hm?
I'll harp on the Trumpster's age again here - at what point are our leaders going to be older than the constituents they represent will ever hope to be? Is there a better definition with "out of touch with your constituency" than to be 10 years older than their median life expectancy?
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by slap on Sunday May 28, @05:49PM
"black life expectancy is lower than white life expectancy"
From the report:
"Life expectancy at age 65 in 2014 was 18.2 years for blacks (so an expected age of death at 83.2 [65+18.2=83.2]) and 19.3 years
for whites (so an expected age of death at 84.3 years [65+19.3=84.3])"
Also,
"CBO compares today’s life expectancy and lifetime earnings to life expectancy and earnings in the year 2039, and determines that,
in 2014, a 65-year-old man in the upper lifetime earnings quintile is expected to live more than three years longer than someone with the
same observable characteristics in the lowest lifetime earnings quintile. A similar trend exists for women: in 2014, a 65-year-old woman
in the upper lifetime earnings quintile would be expected to live more than one year longer than this same woman in the lowest lifetime
earnings quintile."
The first quote indicates a 1.1 year difference in the age of death between blacks and whites who have reached the age of 65; the second one indicates
that lifetime earnings has a somewhat larger impact on the age of death for people who have reached the age of 65.
I had always assumed that what the poster Idiot_king said was right - just for the heck of it I looked it up and found out that we were both wrong.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by kanweg on Sunday May 28, @05:03PM
More evidence for the god(s) liking rich people more than poor people. Similar to the god(s) liking people who wear their safety belt better. Also enjoying favor are those who have a sturdy car with a crumple zone of ample length and with air bags. Spending money in that area must be considered a more effective way of garnering good fortune than tithing.
Bert
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @05:12PM (1 child)
Poor people are often obese, and obesity kills. Rich people are not responsible for the eating habits of others.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday May 28, @05:22PM
Nice bit of stone age knowledge you pulled from your backside there. Care to read more modern research on the subject of causes of obesity?
Also consider, eating habits are also dictated by how much money you can afford to spend on food and how much time you have left over after earning enough to pay the rent.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 28, @05:17PM
It's really simple. People with enough money can move from good ideas into practice and make use of the knowledge acquired. Poor people usually have a hard time to change their circumstances. And often no money for education to become aware either.
