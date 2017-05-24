Stories
Taiwanese Court Invalidates Ban on Same-Sex Marriage

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 28, @10:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the another-step-forward dept.
News

butthurt writes:

Taiwan's Council of Grand Justices (大法官) ruled that the current civil law banning same sex marriage is unconstitutional and that the legislature has two years to either amend the law or create a new law.

Taiwan News

Legislation enforcing the court's ruling is already working its way through the legislature, where both the ruling and major opposition parties support legalisation as do a majority of Taiwanese people and President Tsai Ing-wen.

news.com.au (News Corp)

A large percentage of the public in Taiwan has accepted the idea of same-sex marriage because leaders have elevated liberal social causes to show the island's democratic credentials in the face of China, a political rival that restricts free speech and association.

Los Angeles Times

But the debate has prompted a backlash, with mass protests by conservatives in recent months.

BBC News

Additional coverage:

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:07PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:07PM (#516903)

    Is anyone else sick and tired of hearing about these twisted people and their sense of entitlement ?

    My bet is that the VAST MAJORITY of humanity doesn't like homosexuals and doesn't want anything to
    do with them.

    One thing's for sure : the human race would be extinct if not for heterosexuals.

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:08PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:08PM (#516904)

      Come at me, bro

      • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:31PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:31PM (#516912)

        If you want me to "come at you" you need to post your address, bitch.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:12PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:12PM (#516906)

      Is anyone else sick and tired of hearing about these twisted people and their sense of entitlement ?

      Yes. I am totally fucking sick of hearing from assholes who think they are entitled to dictate who other people are allowed to love.
      They need to fuck right off and die. The sooner the better.

  • (Score: 2) by julian on Sunday May 28, @11:21PM (2 children)

    by julian (6003) on Sunday May 28, @11:21PM (#516908)

    We are conservatives, we believe in small government, and to that end we will be micromanaging your sex and romantic life.

    --
    I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:31PM (#516911)

      If there ever was an oxymoron. That would be it ;-)

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:45PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:45PM (#516917)

      We are conservatives, we believe in small government in nothing more than the sweet nectar of liberal tears

      FTFY

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:41PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:41PM (#516914)

    Shits must be damn good in Taiwan if their top court bother to concern themselves with gay marriage.

(1)