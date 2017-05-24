from the another-step-forward dept.
Taiwan's Council of Grand Justices (大法官) ruled that the current civil law banning same sex marriage is unconstitutional and that the legislature has two years to either amend the law or create a new law.
Legislation enforcing the court's ruling is already working its way through the legislature, where both the ruling and major opposition parties support legalisation as do a majority of Taiwanese people and President Tsai Ing-wen.
—news.com.au (News Corp)
A large percentage of the public in Taiwan has accepted the idea of same-sex marriage because leaders have elevated liberal social causes to show the island's democratic credentials in the face of China, a political rival that restricts free speech and association.
But the debate has prompted a backlash, with mass protests by conservatives in recent months.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:07PM (3 children)
Is anyone else sick and tired of hearing about these twisted people and their sense of entitlement ?
My bet is that the VAST MAJORITY of humanity doesn't like homosexuals and doesn't want anything to
do with them.
One thing's for sure : the human race would be extinct if not for heterosexuals.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:08PM (1 child)
Come at me, bro
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:31PM
If you want me to "come at you" you need to post your address, bitch.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:12PM
Yes. I am totally fucking sick of hearing from assholes who think they are entitled to dictate who other people are allowed to love.
They need to fuck right off and die. The sooner the better.
(Score: 2) by julian on Sunday May 28, @11:21PM (2 children)
We are conservatives, we believe in small government, and to that end we will be micromanaging your sex and romantic life.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:31PM
If there ever was an oxymoron. That would be it ;-)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:45PM
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:41PM (2 children)
Shits must be damn good in Taiwan if their top court bother to concern themselves with gay marriage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 28, @11:46PM
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/geos/tw.html [cia.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @12:00AM
Yep, because we only have limited resources! Therefore, we need to spend all our resources on persecuting gays!
