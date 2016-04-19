from the making-progress dept.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the World Bank's Women Entrepreneurs Fund, an idea that the president's elder daughter proposed, will work to help women in the Middle East who want to start their own businesses.
The [$100 million] donation from Saudi Arabia and the UAE was set to be announced at a Sunday event with President Trump's daughter, according to the report.
The first daughter spoke with Saudi women who are civil leaders, businesswomen and elected government officials during the president's first foreign trip.
The announcement by World Bank President Jim Young Kim came during a visit to Saudi Arabia by President Trump, who was accompanied by his wife, Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
"We thought it was a fantastic idea," Kim said. "But we had no idea how quickly this would build. This is really a stunning achievement. I've never seen anything come together so quickly, and I really have to say that Ivanka's leadership has been tremendous." The money will help kick off a $1 billion women's empowerment fund that the World Bank will announce in July, he said.
additional coverage:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @12:24AM
(Score: 2) by DonkeyChan on Monday May 29, @12:29AM (3 children)
But when are they going to stop stoning them in the streets and give them the same rights as men?
Ohhh this is just a show that's right.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday May 29, @01:02AM
Just a show, you say? You are not cynical enough:
They are investing $100M as a bait (and even that is just a promise,) attract 10x as much from other sources, and then can steal all that and more back! Governments are usually not allowed to give public money to well connected individuals, but such grants make it possible.
(Score: 3, Informative) by n1 on Monday May 29, @01:06AM (1 child)
Just going to leave this here....
Source: Adam Johnson at Fair.org [fair.org]
See also:
Source: Adam Johnson at Fair.org [fair.org]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @01:36AM
I'm not an apologist for Ignatius or the Saudis because their problems are obvious and legion. But since you bolded that line I figured it was worth at least a google-check.
It took me 30 seconds to find this Ignatius column from 2016:
Sooooo... Looks like FAIR isn't quite as fair as they'd like us to believe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @01:30AM
Remember when getting the saudis to pay $25M for HIV drugs [theintercept.com] disqualified Hillary from the presidency?
Nope. Never happened!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 29, @01:30AM
I'll believe it when women in Saudi Arabia can drive, go to school/college, or do anything without a male's permission.
We make enough oil, it's time we tell the Saudis to flat out fuck off until they join the 20th century, then put them on a very limited leash until they join the 21'st century.
