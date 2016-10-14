from the it's-all-gone-to-bits dept.
From the RooshV Forum:
I constantly get the vibe from people that they think our technology is skyrocketing, that we're living in a new tech age, "where was all this ten years ago?!" etc.
But I disagree with this assessment of our technology. It has made steady improvements in one specific space: software and electronic hardware. That is all. On top of that, the improvements on the hardware have not even been ground breaking. GPS is a ground-breaking invention. Smaller screens are not: they are just an incremental improvement.
Smartphones are merely the result of incremental improvements in the size and quality of electronic components. The only breakthroughs involved are ages old. The invention of the transistor, the laser, etc. The existence of google, facebook, uber, and so on, are merely inevitable "new applications" stemming from these improvements. They are not breakthroughs, they are merely improvements and combinations upon the telephone, the directory, and the taxi.
In my opinion, technology as a whole is borderline stagnant.
A list of why technology is still shit:
The posting goes on to list examples of incremental, rather than breakthrough, changes in the areas of:
- Electronics & Machines
- Energy
- Medicine
- Clothes
- Food
- Finance
Have we really stagnated? Have we already found all of the "low-hanging fruit", so new breakthroughs are harder to find? Maybe there is greater emphasis on changes that are immediately able to be commercialized and less emphasis on basic research?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Monday May 29, @03:34AM
Without Twitter, there would be no Trump. And without Trump, there would be no ... um ....
Yeah, I guess technology is shit.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 29, @03:47AM (2 children)
All these incremental improvements in computing - speed and storage memory essentially - brought about one HUGE breakthrough: big data and AI. When I was a kid, the ability to process immense masses of data, let alone intelligently, was nonexistent. And then it happened. Not because it was "discovered", but because the incrementally better technology that subtends it suddenly reached a critical point beyond which theory became a practical proposition.
Only no-one saw it coming because it's all behind the scene. But think about it: before you had to type a very precise search string in your search engine of choice to get what you wanted. Then almost overnight, you could type something vaguely relevant and get exactly what you need too. Remember that? That's the tip of the big data iceberg.
The rest of the iceberg, sadly, is less people-friendly, as most of this particular breakthrough basically serves nefarious or greedy interests. But that's another issue.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @03:55AM
AI and Big Data has been the focus of academic computing for nigh on half a century. I studied neural nets in an introductory AI course more than a decade ago—long before The Cloud or iPhone.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Monday May 29, @04:32AM
the break through in big data hasn't really been 'big' data but the consolidation and analysis of all the separate pieces that have been gathering for quite some time. The constant corporate consolidation and erosion of any sort of morals or privacy considerations is one of the biggest drivers of that. I worked of huge Teradata clusters for several industry leading institutions that used to jealously guard the privacy of their data. Now they share it with anyone and everyone whether they mean to or not.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @03:52AM
We live in a world where people still believe the Creator of the entire universe desperately wants them to cut away chunks of flesh from the sexual organs if completely healthy children. In that light, we're doing pretty darn well!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday May 29, @04:03AM
the first human DNA sequencing took a long time and cost a great deal of money. Now you can use gumball machines to sequence your DNA.
I expect this is contributing to rational drug design.
When I can find someone to do it, I'm going to get my DNA sequenced then post it on my website.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday May 29, @04:25AM
Why the hell does it take more than two seconds for my phone to turn on? I don't get it. The dam thing should be ready to run as soon as it gets power.
This convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Monday May 29, @04:28AM
Development costs huge $'s while timed incremental expansion generates huge profits. We've seen some rather incredible leaps on the software side in overall 'AI' performance but the advent of day trading, short term instant profit has crippled long term planning and spending on development for a lot of fields. VC and the unrealistic demands of a constant profit have really hurt serious product development and investment.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Monday May 29, @04:33AM (1 child)
Really?
https://newrepublic.com/article/114112/anonymouth-linguistic-tool-might-have-helped-jk-rowling
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:37AM
Oh no! A non-approved opinion outlet!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:41AM
We're in a deployment phase. Technology isn't improving. It's just being sold to more people. Economies of scale are making it cheaper. But it's all the same technology we had 20 years ago. Case in point: IEEE 802.11-1997. Wi-Fi is twenty years old this year.
Reply to This