posted by martyb on Monday May 29, @03:41PM
from the Looks-Better==Is-Better? dept.
Consumer Reports is running an article titled Free Over-the-Air TV Is Going to Get Better. They're rolling out a new standard, ATSC 3.0.
According to the article, you'll be able to watch OTA (over the air) TV on your phone or tablet! I wrote an article a few years back wondering why you couldn't already.
It's a fairly long and very informative article, but very much worth a read. It only talks about American broadcasts, no word about when or if it will reach other countries, but my guess is it won't be long.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @03:44PM (2 children)
"wondering why you couldn't already"
Answer: Money. Same reason most phones don't get free radio despite having FM tuners (although that's getting better, slowly).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @03:49PM (1 child)
I don't understand your "money" reason.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday May 29, @03:56PM
Mobile companies make money from charging for mobile data [npr.org] and hence frequently turn off things like FM tuners in devices. If you allow people to catch OTA broadcasts for free, the mobile companies lose out on data revenue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:08PM (2 children)
They could be using those improvements to offer more channels rather than channels that have so many wasted pixels that they aren't actually visible to most viewers. Apart from wealthy viewers that would probably be getting the content from other sources, this makes absolutely no sense for people watching OTA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:18PM (1 child)
Since most channels are wasted pixels anyway, I don't see much difference :)
For example, consider how much of a typical cable TV package is just padding. How many reality TV channels do viewers really need or want?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:30PM
None. There are YouTube channels for reality crap. Speaking of, where's the SoylentYT channel complete with "Uncle Nigger's Clubhouse" and Soylent staffers in blackface?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:14PM
The digital cliff makes digital TV an inferior replacement for analog TV. I took one look at ATSC reception artifacts, and I abandoned OTA broadcast TV entirely. I only watch streaming video on the internet now, and I avoid adaptive streams, so the only effect of poor reception is a reduction of buffering speed but never a reduction of media quality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @04:17PM
Probably because you'd have a hard time getting sufficiently good VHF reception for an ATSC broadcast with an antenna that fits in a phone. It might be reasonable for higher UHF broadcasts, but then people would complain if they can only receive some of the stations broadcast in their area.
Actually the antennas usually don't fit in the phone at all. For FM reception (also in the VHF range) typically a headphone connection is required and the headphone wires are used as part of the antenna. The quality of reception is usually pretty terrible, but FM will work in much less favourable conditions than a TV broadcast.
If it worked at all you'd probably have to move around a bunch to find a good spot to watch your broadcast, and then stay in one spot while you watch it. All in all, it will be much more reliable to use the phone's internet connection over the mobile network to receive video and audio.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday May 29, @04:33PM
If, and it's a big IF the device makers put the chips in them. I wouldn't hold your breath.
Also all that 4K OTA goodness is going to require either a new converter box or a new TV since nothing shipping today contains an ATSC 3.0 tuner.
But at least there is some good news: ATSC 3.0 will allow for subscription OTA channels (if the stations can bribe...er...lobby hard enough for them) and it can show targeted advertising too!
