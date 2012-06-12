Stories
Construction Starts on the World's Largest Optical Telescope

posted by n1 on Monday May 29, @08:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the bigger-means-better dept.
Science

Fnord666 writes:

After several years of planning and no shortage of financial anxiety, construction has officially started on the Extremely Large Telescope. Contractors are now building the main structure and dome of the Chile-based observer ahead of its initial service in 2024. That's a long time to wait, but this is no mean feat. With a 43-yard aperture, this promises to be the world's largest optical telescope for sometime, even compared to future or in-limbo projects like the Thirty Meter Telescope. Those gigantic dimensions will help it capture far more light, giving astronomers the chance to spot particularly distant galaxies, find small planets and capture more details of larger planets.

The ELT's full capabilities won't come until sometime after 2024, when the ESO starts a second construction phase. It could easily be another few years after that before the telescope lives up to its expectations.

Source: Engadget

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @09:00PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @09:00PM (#517308)

    Pffft, what's that... 1/2 a B2 bomber? 1/10 an aircraft carrier? A couple missions in Iraq/n/Afghaniwhatsitcalled / weekends in Mar-a-lago?

    • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 29, @09:04PM (1 child)

      by kaszz (4211) on Monday May 29, @09:04PM (#517312) Journal

      But science organizations won't get access to that money.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @09:09PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 29, @09:09PM (#517314)

        You know this is YOUR money, right?

