from the we've-built-up-an-immunity-to-ibogaine-powder dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Source: https://www.inverse.com/article/31461-ibogaine-cure-addiction
In West Africa, the roots of a native shrub contain a psychoactive substance called ibogaine. In small doses, ibogaine produces a mild euphoric effect somewhat comparable to other stimulant plants, like khat in the Horn of Africa or piri piri in the Amazon. But in large doses, its psychedelic effects are extraordinary.
[...] In Brazil, which has no such crisis, Gomes and his colleagues work with patients addicted to (predominately) crack cocaine. Though they'll meet with their patients a number of times, they'll administer ibogaine to each person only once. Speaking at the MAPS Psychedelic Science Conference in California late last month, Gomes said most people he sees are addicts for whom traditional therapy and the various Anonymous programs have failed. They tend to be impatient with the precursor meetings and adherence to controlled settings, wanting mostly to get the drug, take it, and leave cured.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @12:22AM (5 children)
If only it were that easy to 'not be addicted'.
Addiction is usually mental as well as physical. You do not cure compulsion. You control it. Usually badly.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 30, @12:26AM (3 children)
Not to rarely does addiction cover up some other emotional pain or physical issue. So once the addiction is cured. The next underlying problem might have to be dealt with.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @12:31AM (1 child)
I can stop shitposting anytime I want.
Niggers niggers everywhere and not a cock to suck! Everywhere are Black Lesbians!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:04AM
I'll believe it when I don't see it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @12:42AM
The seeds take a long time to get started... I had a few growing on my window sill for a few years before I got bored watching the tiny plants do nothing. YEARS. Maybe I did something wrong, but at least they were alive. (They weren't alive for long after I gave up--I put them outside and they disappeared after putting them in some loose soil...)
Interestingly enough, the ibogaine seeds were a free gift with my order of other curious stuff that probably could have caused an addition if used against the the site's EULA...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @12:43AM
given the right mental conditions, and the right chemical trip, that you could shake off the neurological effects of the addiction and given sufficient counselling beforehand, use the trip to explore and resolve the emotional/mental issues which lead you to substance abuse in the first place.
That is what the majority of vision-quest/guide type experiences are about, allowing your mind to float free, less tethered to reality so it can make rapid dreamlike experiences to work through things that otherwise might be impossible/take years to resolve.
But hey, other people have other opinions on that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday May 30, @01:14AM
This comes up every few years. Often prefaced with "the government (or the drug companies) is trying to keep this information from you as part of $conspiracy".
Ibogaine has some effects that seem to damp down addiction at least in some people. This has been known for a long time. In some people it's said to be dramatic. But, humans vary all over the place. It certainly needs to be investigated more and it being a schedule 1 drug has interfered with that a lot.
If it were that dramatic in all people we'd likely already know with little question. It's not that uncommon a plant in Africa and has been taken for many centuries both for hallucinogenic effects and as a stimulant. If it were as effective as this says, people would have noticed. Alcoholism, for example, happens in the very tribes where iboga is used. Why didn't they use it to cure it as surely they'd have noticed that any alcoholic that took it was cured of addiction?
It's promising, but there still needs to be a lot more work done before it's an effective therapy. Sadly, as I noted above, the legalities interfere with that. It might well be more of a way of getting better insight into addiction via working out its mode of action more thoroughly than a cure itself.
Reply to This