Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's (CMG.N) restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.
Chipotle said it did not know how many payment cards or customers were affected by the breach that struck most of its roughly 2,250 restaurants for varying amounts of time between March 24 and April 18, spokesman Chris Arnold said via email.
A handful of Canadian restaurants were also hit in the breach, which the company first disclosed on April 25.
Source: Reuters
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 30, @01:58AM (5 children)
This seems just a fragment of FIN7 'Cyber-Mafia' Group Giving Heartburn to the U.S. Restaurant Industry [soylentnews.org].
Lazy me is asking: is there anything in addition to the prev story worth discussing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @02:09AM (2 children)
Yes in this comments section you take the opportunity to discuss your distaste for dirty Mexican food and dirty Mexican people. Build a wall, etc, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @02:52AM
Chipotle was the frequent butt of jokes in canceled sitcom 2 Broke Girls as the place where the two waitresses would inevitably end up working if the boss ever fired them. Strangely enough, Chipotle doesn't employ wait staff. More of a taco/burrito/bowl assembly line, one would think Chipotle would be ripe for automation to eliminate the three employees involved in the assembly of each meal.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 30, @02:59AM
But I find the dirty Mexicans much more preferable to their USian counterpart: at least the Mexicans know how to live (and die) without being some righteous assholes sticking their nose into my business, preaching me what to think and calling me names when I refuse to do their biding.
Right, the Mexicans may literally stick their knife in my back, by I can live with that.
(large grin)
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday May 30, @02:10AM
I'm guessing not, other than Pay By Bonk (as The Register so quaintly calls cell-phone based near-field-payments) are looking better and better each day.
With those at least each payment is done via a one-time credit card useful at one store only.
Chip and pin, is implemented in the US is a failure.
We ended up with chip only for most transactions.
And maybe chip and signature for the rest.
And way too many are still swipe and sign.
(Score: 2) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Tuesday May 30, @03:00AM
This is the basis for my story, actually. I simply did a bit more research, found articles that names suspected players, and even others that named methods.
Reply to This
