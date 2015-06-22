An Army veteran, a recent college graduate and a student who once won a poetry contest by condemning prejudice stirred up by the Sept. 11 attacks intervened as a man screamed anti-Muslim insults at two women in Portland, Ore., on Friday.
[...] Two of the men — Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 53 — died in the attack, which occurred on a commuter train. The third, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was treated on Saturday for injuries that the police said were serious but not life-threatening.
Jeremy Christian, 35, of North Portland, Ore., was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the attack and could face additional charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday. Mr. Christian, who the authorities said had a history of making extremist statements on social media, was ranting at, and talking disparagingly about, the two women, one of whom was wearing a hijab.
Source: The New York Times
President Donald Trump has released his first official statement on the attack in Portland, Oregon, more than 48 hours after the two victims died.
"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable," Mr Trump tweeted. "The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them."
Source: The Independent
Portland law enforcement leaders were tightlipped Saturday about the investigation into Friday's attacks that killed two men on a light rail train but a federal official did say it was too early to label the incident a hate crime.
[...] Loren Cannon, special agent in charge of the Portland FBI office, [...]
"It's too early to say whether last night's violence was an act of domestic terrorism or a federal hate crime," he said. "However, in the coming days, the FBI, PPB and the prosecutors will work together to share information, leverage resources and make determinations about future criminal charges."
[...] Leaders of the Muslim community said they were thankful for the men who gave their lives to save the girls from harm. They have raised $50,000 toward a goal of $60,000 to help support the victims and their families.
Source: The Oregonian
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @03:39AM (3 children)
Jill Stein and other leftists directly blame Donald Trump for the attack:
"Another heartbreaking tragedy in Trump's America, as a white nationalist shouting anti-Islam slurs murders 2 on Portland, OR subway."
--Jill Stein
One problem: A search of Jeremy Christian's online accounts show he's a Stein supporter.
If you're reading about this for the first time here, your media source doesn't trust you.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:17AM
Who cares what Jill Stein thinks?
There was one and only one presidential candidate that said "Islam hates us." [washingtonpost.com] And no matter what other candidates Jeremy Christian flirted with, he was also a trumpaneze.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:25AM
The moment you used the term "leftist" you lost any credibility you might have had. Nobody credible uses that term.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:42AM
Fake news is fake.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Tuesday May 30, @03:46AM (3 children)
This is a terrorist act. The purpose was to make a political point.
The only reason it hasn't been labeled as such is that it wasn't someone with brown skin who killed.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 30, @04:09AM (2 children)
From the description of the event I read, the man got into an argument, and eventually started stabbing. It wasn't premeditated, it wasn't calculated to further a political goal. It doesn't satisfy many definitions of terrorism:
TMB, if you are reading this, I think I have found a small bug with the spoiler tag. You need to add a line break (or probably a space character) between <spoiler> and a URL if you want the URL to be automatically converted to a hyperlink.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:28AM
The question of premeditation is kind of a misdirection. The evidence is this guy had been working himself up to a constant state of agitation. It was only a matter of time before he popped off. The exact specifics of attack were probably not planned, but an attack was practically inevitable. Not unlike that guy in Chapel Hill [newyorker.com] who killed three muslim neighbors - the specific argument might have been the spark, but he had been piling up the mental kindling for months if not years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday May 30, @04:34AM
My understanding was that the attacker was harassing, with hate-filled language and possibly the threat of violence, two teenage girls, both brown, with one wearing a hijab. The three men intervened (as I might, as I despise a bully) and were stabbed for their efforts.
I agree this wasn't a "terrorist" (that term is thrown around with a lot of inaccuracy these days) act, but it was one fueled by hate and intolerance. Certainly heinous and, assuming the facts described are accurate, the attacker deserves to spend a long time in a small cell, alone with his hate.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Tuesday May 30, @03:52AM (2 children)
Even assuming the worst about Islam, it's women who are oppressed by the hijab/burka/etc., so they are the least of whom should be attacked. Why would you attack the oppressed and not the oppressors?
Note that I do not want to get into a debate about whether culturally mandated body coverage is oppressive, I am just pointing out the hypocrisy.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Tuesday May 30, @04:10AM
I’m feeling quite cynical right now, so take the comment with a grain of salt linkdude.
Always the oppressed are weak, therefore they make an easier target for everyone.
If a guy looks like he can make you swallow your teeth, you won’t get into trouble with him; if it’s a couple of adolescent girls, hey! they are fair game.
I’m feeling cynical because we should know better than to take on the weak to vent our frustrations or beliefs. On the other hand, I’m sorry that two decent men lost they lives to an imbecile that should had shown the superiority of our civilization and religion by not attacking, literally, children.
He could always get himself to Syria and kill as many ISIL bastards as he could.
We might have a future, but it just doesn’t look quite civilized… Sorry
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:22AM
Because, like all the other members of the alt-reich, he doesn't give a damn about anyone else's liberty. Any arguments they make along those lines are just superficial arguments of convenience to rationalize their tribalism.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:07AM (2 children)
The terrorist in the tragedy seems to have been an advocate of alt-right racist free speech, kind of like what we hear on SoylentNews all the time. This is why we don't need to censor them, we need to identify and incarcerate them before they commit terrorist acts.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @04:36AM (1 child)
I'm waiting for the mighty bueller to make his statement condemning this, the ultimate failure of a fellow traveler to respect these people's freedom of expression.
Bueller?... Bueller?... Bueller?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 30, @04:45AM
to threaten someone with violence is a felony.
I don't know if that right chap said anything that could be specifically considered a felony, but certainly those two young women had cause to feel threatened.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 30, @04:44AM
The paranoia of society has always got me down. A recorded voice incessantly says "Stay alert and stay safe. Report suspicious objects or persons to TriMet personnel, or dial 9-1-1."
There are lots of Muslims in and around Portland. Whenever I meet a new one I make a point of apologizing for my countrymen.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This