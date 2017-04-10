Stories
Sony's Latest E Ink Tablet Comes to the US in June

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday May 30, @12:42PM
Fnord666 writes:

Did you see Sony's second-generation Digital Paper and realize you found your dream e-reader? If so, you'll get to do something about it very soon. Sony has announced that its latest 13.3-inch E Ink tablet (the DPT-RP1) will reach the US sometime in June, when it will sell for the previously announced $700. As mentioned in April, it's really about a lot of incremental improvements: you're most likely to notice the higher resolution (1,650 x 2,200), but the thinner, lighter design and NFC unlocking will also be helpful. The centerpiece remains the ability to read and annotate documents in exceptional detail -- this is aimed at pros and students who need to plow through complex documents like research papers.

It's doubtful that you'll see the new Digital Paper sitting at your local big-box store. You'll likely have to go straight to the source or find a specialized reseller. We've asked Sony if it has plans for mainstream sales and will let you know if it has something to add.

Source: ArsTechnica

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:19PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:19PM (#517606)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/sony_rootkit [wikipedia.org]

    never forget, never forgive

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:37PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:37PM (#517619)

      exactly. fuck sony

  • (Score: 2) by lx on Tuesday May 30, @01:32PM

    by lx (1915) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 30, @01:32PM (#517615)

    And still no color?
    I think I'll pass.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @01:45PM (#517626)

    I'm so tired of having anything even remotely technological include its own, broken computing system.

