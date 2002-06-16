from the moah-fasteh dept.
Recently, Intel was rumored to be releasing 10 and 12 core "Core i9" CPUs to compete with AMD's 10-16 core "Threadripper" CPUs. Now, Intel has confirmed these as well as 14, 16, and 18 core Skylake-X CPUs. Every CPU with 6 or more cores appears to support quad-channel DDR4:
|Intel Core
|Cores/Threads
|Price
|i9-7980XE
|18/36
|$1,999
|i9-7960X
|16/32
|$1,699
|i9-7940X
|14/28
|$1,399
|i9-7920X
|12/24
|$1,199
|i9-7900X
|10/20
|$999
|i7-7820X
|8/16
|$599
|i7-7800X
|6/12
|$389
|i7-7740X
|4/8
|$339
|i7-7640X
|4/4
|$242
Last year at Computex, the flagship Broadwell-E enthusiast chip was launched: the 10-core i7-6950X at $1,723. Today at Computex, the 10-core i9-7900X costs $999, and the 16-core i9-7960X costs $1,699. Clearly, AMD's Ryzen CPUs have forced Intel to become competitive.
Although the pricing of AMD's 10-16 core Threadripper CPUs is not known yet, the 8-core Ryzen R7 launched at $500 (available now for about $460). The Intel i7-7820X has 8 cores for $599, and will likely have better single-threaded performance than the AMD equivalent. So while Intel's CPUs are still more expensive than AMD's, they may have similar price/performance.
For what it's worth, Intel also announced quad-core Kaby Lake-X processors.
Welcome to the post-quad-core era. Will you be getting any of these chips?
A lot of CPU news is coming out of Computex 2016.
Intel has launched its new Broadwell-E "Extreme Edition" CPUs for "enthusiasts". The top-of-the-line model, the i7-6950X, now includes 10 cores instead of 8, but the price has increased massively to around $1,723. Compare this to a ~$999 launch price for the 8-core i7-5960X or 6-core i7-4960X flagships from previous generations.
Intel has also launched some new Skylake-based Xeons with "Iris Pro" graphics.
AMD revealed more details about the Radeon RX 480, a 14nm "Polaris" GPU that will be priced at $199 and released on June 29th. AMD intends to compete for the budget/mainstream gamer segment falling far short of the $379 launch price of a GTX 1070, while delivering around 70-75% of the performance. It also claims that the RX 480 will perform well enough to allow more gamers to use premium virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.
While 14nm AMD "Zen" desktop chips should be coming later this year, laptop/2-in-1/tablet users will have to settle for the 7th generation Bristol Ridge and Stoney Ridge APUs. They are still 28nm "Excavator" based chips with "modules" instead of cores.
AMD is rumored to be releasing a line of Ryzen 9 "Threadripper" enthusiast CPUs that include 10, 12, 14, or 16 cores. This is in contrast to the Ryzen lines of AMD CPUs that topped out at the 8-core Ryzen 7 1800X with a base clock of 3.6 GHz.
Meanwhile, Intel is supposedly planning to release 6, 8, 10, and 12 core Skylake-X processors under an "Intel Core i9" designation. Two Kaby Lake-X, a quad-core and another quad-core with hyper-threading disabled, are also mentioned.
Finally, AMD's 32-core "Naples" server chips could be succeeded in late 2018 or 2019 by a 48-core 7nm part nicknamed "Starship". GlobalFoundries plans to skip the 10nm node, and where GF goes, AMD follows. Of course, according to Intel, what really matters are transistors per square millimeter.
All of the processors mentioned could be officially announced at Computex 2017, running from May 30 to June 3. Expect the high end desktop (HEDT) CPUs to be in excess of $500 and as high as $1,500. Intel may also announce Coffee Lake CPUs later this year including a "mainstream" priced 6-core chip.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday May 30, @02:42PM
Will you be getting any of these chips?
Honestly, there's not much point unless the chip is going into a server, or you have some really special applications. If you have a four-core processor, it already spends most of its time bored.
That said, it's pretty cool that Moore's Law lives on. If you could the total compute capacity of one of these chips, it's pretty astounding. That article a while back, grousing about how we only have "incremental" improvements in technology? Sometimes, quantity has a quality all it's own. Just consider all of the changes, both in technology and in society, that are directly attributable to increased computing power.
Yeah, also Facebook, but I guess it can't all be good stuff...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @02:44PM
This announcement comes too late for Memorial Day, but these new chips should hopefully be available for your 4th of July grilling needs.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 30, @03:06PM
May as well thank vmware Inc, because as long as they continue to license on per CPU chip basis we're gonna get ever more cores per chip.
Its not really all that unfair; fundamentally computer power is heat, and two i7-7740X will cost twice the licensing costs as one i7-7820X but will generate about twice the heat or twice the long term processing thru-put or however you want to phrase it. Obviously for identical mfgr processes, each flipped bit makes a little heat so 200 watts of flipped bits is twice the productivity of 100 watts of flipped bits. So I'm curious what the workload is for 18, 20, 32, 64 cores that are not very busy at all but somehow are all in use even at some low thermally limited level.
I've noticed a bifurcation where years ago I'd get like a gig for a virtual image and feel happy about it and very financially productive with it, and nothing has really changed. However in support software the latest vcenter appliance with vsphere and all that junk somehow takes about 14 gigs of ram just to boot up, which seems a bit extreme. I was playing with virtualized networking and thats also extremely memory hungry, a couple distributed switches and some other junk and suddenly I'm using like 10 gigs of ram just for virtualized network appliances, which seems pretty messed up. So anyway my point is something that makes, oh, say 128 gigs of ram cheap and convenient and universal is probably more exciting for me than 18 cores, 17 of which will be thermally limited such that I only get 1 cores worth of thruput anyway.
