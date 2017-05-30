from the think-of-the-poor-rent-seeking-monopolists dept.
Score one for the little guys. In a precedent-setting decision handed down this morning, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a company's patent rights are forfeited once they sell an item to a consumer under the "first sale" doctrine. This idea was central to Impression Products, Inc. v Lexmark Int'l, Inc. and is a major blow to companies that sell their printers for (relatively) low prices and then recoup any losses on the sale of expensive ink and toner cartridges. [...]
"Extending the patent rights beyond the first sale would clog the channels of commerce, with little benefit from the extra control that the patentees retain," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts. In his opinion, Chief Justice Roberts contended that Lexmark's heavy-handed approach to discouraging cartridge remanufacturers only emboldened them to find new and innovative ways to circumvent the company's defenses.
A patent holder that restricts the reuse or resale of its printer ink cartridges can't invoke patent law against a remanufacturing company that violates the restriction, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
The court ruled that Lexmark International's patent rights are exhausted with its first sale of the cartridges, despite restrictions it tried to impose.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion (PDF), joined in full by six justices. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch didn't participate in the case.
Additional coverage by Consumerist.
Doesn't the Supreme Court care how many lawyers this will put out of work? Think of the Lawyers! And the effect on commerce for those selling ink at $8,000 a gallon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @09:20PM (3 children)
However, I doubt the Supreme Court's reasoning is sound.
The whole legal system is such trash, that the SCOTUS just chooses the "common sense" conclusion, and then proceeds to construct an argument for it that is so meandering and inscrutable (with a touch of "reinterpretation"), that all the lawyers just throw their arms in the air and exclaim "Well, there it is! I guess this is the new normal!"
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @10:14PM (1 child)
Actually, the decision is both rather easy to understand and has profound positive implications. There are two very important points here: patent right expiration at first sale, and the invalidation of 'shrink wrap' licenses.
Patent rights now expire at first sale. While not covered in this case, at present software in the USA is accorded full patent rights. Ergo, software patent rights now expire at first sale. This has tremendous positive implications for the right to repair movement.
Also, this is the first time to my knowledge a shrinkwrap EULA has hit the SCOTUS. They invalidated it near-universally (Ginsberg dissented on this point). This means the majority of shrinkwrap licenses are likely unenforceable and invalid.
As far as I can see, this is massively beneficial precedent.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @10:38PM
Thanks for corroborating exactly my point.
Your whole reply can be summed as "Well, this is the way it is now."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @10:21PM
We are so lucky to have such a legal scholar as yourself posting on SN. For the next opening on SCOTUS I nominate Anonymous Coward.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @09:24PM
Fuck you! I do what I want!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Celestial on Tuesday May 30, @09:36PM (9 children)
Now I suppose the price of new printers themselves will go up accordingly.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @09:39PM
As well it should be.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 30, @09:42PM (5 children)
I imagine so. If there are competing printer manufacturers, this should, in theory, force the price of printers down to the point where everyone can still make a profit.
Similarly ink cartridge prices will fall to where everyone can still make a profit.
Wouldn't you rather buy a (lets suppose) $200 printer once, and then inexpensive ink so that you could afford to print as much as you like?
How many ink cartridges, at today's inflated prices, does it take to recoup the cost of manufacturing the printer?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday May 30, @09:50PM (2 children)
> Wouldn't you rather buy a (lets suppose) $200 printer once, and then inexpensive ink so that you could afford to print as much as you like?
Thing is, you can already do that. The $200 printers never went away, you can still buy them, and they will happily take third party/refilled ink all day long.
I bought an Epson 1500W a while ago for around that price, and not only can you load it with any ink you want, you can get CISS system [wikipedia.org] for a bit extra, and then you can just buy bottles of ink cheaply.
I did the setup as I started printing a lot recently (primarily photos), so depends on your needs and how much you print. The option never went away, but a lot of cheaper printers came about to be sold as loss leaders.
I do find it odd however that you need a court to grant a person the "right" to refill a bottle they own with a liquid they own as well, about a surreal as being told I can't refill my coffee makers water tank with my own water unless the supreme court rules on it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday May 30, @10:03PM
The day they try this, look to the news for a mass shooting at the Newell Brands HQ in Hoboken, New Jersey. That will be my fifteen minutes of fame.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 30, @10:23PM
"The $200 printers never went away,"
You're both right, and wrong. For you, who knows about printers, there were always options. But, you'll admit that printers, the sales, service, and maintenance of printers, have gotten just a bit complicated. The average consumer goes into Walmart, in need of a printer. Walmart doesn't have a lot of options, and most of those options are the dirt cheap options. So, Sally Q. Consumer compares the features of what is available, and opts for Brand X, which costs her about 50 bucks. She uses up all the ink supplied with the thing, goes back to Walmart, and finds that the ink costs 75 or 100 bucks. If Sally is lucky, she complains to the right person, who informs her that she can get a much better quality printer for 200, and refill it every year for about 20 dollars. If Sally is less lucky, she either pays for the overpriced ink, or she just throws away the printer, and buys a new one with it's supply of ink.
I'm about halfway between you and Sally. I really don't understand WHAT makes one printer better quality than another. But, I do know who to ask.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday May 30, @09:50PM (1 child)
The bigger question in my mind, why do people by inkjets when they can have laser?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by ese002 on Tuesday May 30, @10:17PM
Because laser printers cost more and have lousy color definition?
If you print often and mostly text or geometric shapes, there is a strong case for laser printers. If you print rarely, with photos being a large chunk, inkjets are a better choice.
Actually, for those who print rarely, this decision is a bum deal. Printers will become more expensive, a cost that can not be avoided. In return, ink will be cheaper, except that you are not printing often, you aren't spending much on ink anyway.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 30, @10:05PM (1 child)
Maybe, although if I had to guess the first order of business for the printer manufacturers will be redoubling their efforts to detect third-party and refilled cartridges and make the printer not function if they are discovered.
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 30, @10:33PM
And there is a *huge* hacker community to take up the challenge. And if the effort to circumvent this shit has to be done. Then any bonus discoveries will be taken advantage of fully.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 30, @10:23PM (2 children)
My printer was in a storage locker for quite a long time, and would no longer print anything at all.
I paid about ninety bucks for a complete set of ink. Now it mostly prints but a few jets on black don't work. It's kinda sorta OK for me but I want my essays to look nice when I give them to friends - presentation is everything.
I have a close friend who wants to read my essays. She doesn't have a computer.
Some people choose not to.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday May 30, @10:42PM (1 child)
My last inkjet had that problem: I only used it a few times a year and the ink would dry out.
Then I dug out my father's dot matrix printer. It took a little trial an error to get the margins right in Linux but even after 10 years of storage it still printed, problem solved.
As much as I want you to go out and enjoy the glory that is dot matrix, I've now switched to laser for the same reason and it is honestly the correct choice. On sale monocrome laser printers are quite affordable, and third party toner is not terribly expensive at the rate I print.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 30, @10:45PM
I have a laser printer that I used for years with only the toner that it came with.
Unfortunately it's in storage and cannot be quickly retrieved. Quite likely that particular toner cartridge is no longer manufactured.
Thanks for reminding me, I'll start shopping around.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Tuesday May 30, @10:24PM
Now that "First Sale" for ink is enshrined in law, how about the same for software?
1. Buy new laptop.
2. Install favorite distro.
3. Sell Windoze
4. Profit ...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 30, @10:25PM (1 child)
> Chief Justice Roberts contended that Lexmark's heavy-handed approach to discouraging cartridge remanufacturers
> only emboldened them to find new and innovative ways to circumvent the company's defenses.
That's gonna get quoted in a lot of future DRM cases ...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 30, @10:36PM
Could you explore on that? Do you mean that heavy-handed approaches will be discouraged because they are proven to not work?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 30, @10:31PM
Lexmark, we have observed you lost the soap on the floor. Prepare for incoming :P
My telepathic senses register a feature with plenty of ink, cheap ink..
Justices:
(0) John Roberts
(1) Anthony Kennedy
(2) Clarence Thomas
(3) Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(4) Stephen Breyer
(5) Samuel Alito
(6) Sonia Sotomayor
(7) Elena Kagan
(8) Neil Gorsuch
So 8 justices participated and out of these 6 back the opinion ie 75%. That should make the decision quite solid. At least until this "mishap" is fixed by appropriate lobby bribery result in a new law. Maybe it will be called "Device suppliers rights protection" or more correctly "Printer manufacturers right to screw people in general".
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @10:39PM (1 child)
So does this mean a drug company can not use patents to prevent a drug sold cheaper elsewhere from being imported into the US?
They still have their little buddies at the FDA, but maybe we could get a law to permit importing already FDA approved medicines from countries that have better health stats than ours.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 30, @10:42PM
The question then becomes. Does first-sale-doctrine apply to the sale elsewhere or does it apply when imported into the jurisdiction of United States?
Reply to This
Parent