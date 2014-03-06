from the instant-noodles dept.
The U.S. restaurant industry is in a funk. Blame it on lunch.
Americans made 433 million fewer trips to restaurants at lunchtime last year, resulting in roughly $3.2 billion in lost business for restaurants, according to market-research firm NPD Group Inc. It was the lowest level of lunch traffic in at least four decades.
While that loss in traffic is a 2% decline from 2015, it is a significant one-year drop for an industry that has traditionally relied on lunch and has had little or no growth for a decade.
"I put [restaurant] lunch right up there with fax machines and pay phones," said Jim Parks, a 55-year-old sales director who used to dine out for lunch nearly every day but found in recent years that he no longer had room for it in his schedule.
Like Mr. Parks, many U.S. workers now see stealing away for an hour at the neighborhood diner in the middle of the day as a luxury. Even the classic "power lunch" is falling out of favor among power brokers.
Re-heating leftovers in the break room microwave takes two minutes and is guaranteed to be on your diet?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 30, @10:57PM (2 children)
He commanded all of the employees at Atimi Software to go out for lunch. I don't work there anymore but still make a point of leaving the office for lunch.
My coworker here orders a sandwich delivered then eats it at his desk. I don't think he takes any more time for lunch than what is required to eat the sandwich.
But then the guy is a lot more 1337 than I am. :-(
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @12:10AM
(Score: 1) by metarox on Wednesday May 31, @12:14AM
That's about what I do. I come in the office to get shit done for 8h and leave. The faster that can be done the better so I can get back to living and doing something else.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @10:58PM (1 child)
In France you get lunch coupons that can be used at restaurants. Your company picks up half the tab for you to go out to eat.
https://www.thelocal.fr/20140306/benefits-great-things-your-french-boss-owes-you [thelocal.fr]
Magnifique!
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Tuesday May 30, @11:23PM
The company that I work for subsidises the food prices in the bistro (which is actually rather good if predictable in the menu). I find it great to be able to actually buy a healthy lunch for around $10. It's not as nice as having the company pay for half a restaurant meal outside - but it's better than nothing =)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mechanicjay on Tuesday May 30, @11:00PM (3 children)
Time? I got all the time in the world. Fitting a daily $10 lunch into the budget? Not so much.
It is important to get out of the office though, so on "eat at my desk days" (which are happening more and more), I'm sure to get out for a 15 minute walk at some point during the day.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday May 30, @11:18PM
Less than 10 years ago, I used to do outside lunch almost every day for under $5, and get some decent food in the process (dinner would provide the actual balancing of the diet).
Inflation makes it hard to keep lunch under $8 these days, unless you really want to exercise your liver and kidneys.
Gladly, I moved away from Chicago, where going out for lunch is the only chance you get of feeling a little bit of heat from the sun, in winter. If you miss it, gloom settles in quickly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @11:35PM (1 child)
I prefer to have lunch out rather than dinner out. Same food, lower cost.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday May 30, @11:51PM
Yeah, but you can get seriously screwed ordering your favorite dinner-plate during lunchtime and finding wimpy portions and missing items.
Eating out for lunch is alive and well in the local businessparks here, though, whether it's ordering from a counter or a waiter. The problem with hourly scum like me is that I have only a short time to eat, though half an hour is enough time for a comfy sit-in eating a burrito and reading a newspaper.
If I could just skip lunch, keep working, and go home a half-hour early I'd do that, but we have annoying labor laws here which prevent that situation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @11:00PM (2 children)
I rarely eat out due to cost.
~$10 per day adds up very quickly. I can buy potatoes for ~$0.30/pound and chicken for ~$0.90/pound.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @11:07PM (1 child)
And how much do you waste because you don't have time to cook?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @11:31PM
Not him, but I waste almost nothing. Just pay attention to what you have and make something with old ingredients that have yet to expire. Even better is to make something in bulk that you can freeze and have for a long time.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday May 30, @11:05PM (2 children)
Advantages of break room lunch:
* Correct diet.
* Little to no queue. If queue is often long, bring-your-own-microwave.
* Don't need to walk through a maze to get there.
* No need to wait for queue or being served etc.
* Less risk of AKBAR!!
* Minimizes the risk of sloppy hygiene.
Besides one can bring the lunch to say a park or something. No need to stay indoors. And the time saved could be used to walk around, physical exercise.
A lot of these factors also depend on the circumstances. Like hygiene standard in your country, city or countryside, colleague socializing etc. It may also be that the restaurants and the people inhabiting the outdoor space is unpleasant to fraternize with and thus is avoided.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday May 30, @11:28PM
There's also the risk that leaving your desk every day may put you at the top of the expendable list.
Your replacement will be in India, or reheating curry in the breakroom.
Seriously, this mostly matters to people in office work in cities. So many of those are squeezed for high-rents and low pay that even the 10 dollar lunch is luxury. And if you can't walk there you probably can't drive there either.
American's just work too hard. Take too few vacations. [qz.com]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday May 31, @12:03AM
Disadvantages of break room lunch:
* Those nasty FOB Asians stink it the fuck up like an unwashed 10-dollar hooker's vagina with their rotten fish-head stew
* That nasty stink lingers for hours after the break room clears completely out
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @11:05PM (2 children)
I've been out to lunch, on permanent vacation, perpetual weekend for years. That's what happens when there are two castes of people in your broken economy: the workers who work 100 hours, and the nonworkers who work 0 hours. If only there were some kind of middle ground. No, that's crazy talk. Workers, keep on working. Since I have nothing else to do, I'll take your break time for you. Me, I'm off to Chipotle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 30, @11:40PM
The solution is to make it cheaper and easier to hire people. There are too many regulations to deal with that make employers limit themselves to only the employees they can't do without.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday May 30, @11:43PM
You are out of work and presumably have no income, yet you think that eating at Chipotle is a good decision? With their food hygiene and credit card issues, I am not convinced that eating there is ever a good idea, employed or not.
Perhaps your employment issues are related to poor decision making on your part rather than the economy in general?
Perhaps you need to take Ethanol-fueled's advice: he says that there is a job for anyone with a pulse in CA.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 30, @11:36PM
Cost of a frozen meal: $3
Cost of a fast-food meal: $8
Cost of a restaurant meal: $15 minimum
Any employee concerned with their personal finances, and most are regardless of what color shirt they wear, will pick the $3 option every time. The $12 doesn't seem like much, but it adds up to $250 a month or so, which is $3,000 or so a year. That's not a minor savings right there for what amounts to a fairly minor luxury.
