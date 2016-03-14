from the heavyweight-champion dept.
To say that AlphaGo had a great run in the competitive Go scene would be an understatement: it has just defeated the world's number 1 Go player, Ke Jie, in a three-part match. Now that it has nothing left to prove, the AI is hanging up its boots and leaving the world of competitive Go behind. AlphaGo's developers from Google-owned DeepMind will now focus on creating advanced general algorithms to help scientists find elusive cures for diseases, conjure up a way to dramatically reduce energy consumption and invent new revolutionary materials.
Before they leave Go behind completely, though, they plan to publish one more paper later this year to reveal how they tweaked the AI to prepare it for the matches against Ke Jie. They're also developing a tool that would show how AlphaGo would respond to a particular situation on the Go board with help from the world's number one player.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 31, @12:40AM (2 children)
Can it help diagnose cancer? Look at MRI's and recognize diseases? Look at data and figure out something cosmological? Look at trends and do economics better than those that get lucky?
I get playing go is a win/no win game, but the other's not only aren't but are more important.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 31, @12:50AM
It's not untrod territory. See: Watson.

(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 31, @12:55AM
YeaH! Right on.
Lets put it to a real test. Like cracking everybody's encryption for the NSA, and reading all the email to find out who's got the best weed and where he gets it.
Seriously, there are very few problems in the real world that this kind of AI can solve that don't involve massive collection and sifting of data.
Somehow we just can't keep ourselves from inventing Skynet.

