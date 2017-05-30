17/05/30/1950213 story
posted by n1 on Wednesday May 31, @01:55AM
from the blockbuster-express dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
After taking a lengthy absence from sci-fi, South African film director Neill Blomkamp has decided to pit the human race against extraterrestrial forces once again. Created by his new science fiction studio, Oats Studios, his latest project is a short film called Volume 1 -- and surprisingly, it could make its debut on PC gaming platform, Steam.
With Hollywood currently afflicted by franchise fever, Blomkamp's latest project aims to let viewers test out an experimental series of entirely new sci-fi movie concepts over the internet. While the famous director is still yet to confirm which streaming platforms he'll be using, a recent tweet suggests that he could stream these movies over Steam.
Source: Engadget
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 31, @02:03AM (1 child)
Came out of nowhere, blew me and several others away. Elysium was heavy handed and flat out not a good movie. Interesting to see how he does for his next movie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @02:57AM
The apartheid theme was very curious, depicted in a matter-of-fact style.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 31, @02:06AM (3 children)
Does the Steam platform currently have streaming video aside from gameplay footage and trailers?
(Score: 2) by n1 on Wednesday May 31, @02:16AM
Yes.
http://store.steampowered.com/videos/ [steampowered.com]
http://store.steampowered.com/app/396120/Mad_Max_Fury_Road/ [steampowered.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @03:18AM (1 child)
A better question, is there any difference between video games and movies?
Games these days have so many cutscenes and such limited gameplay, playing a game is exactly like watching a DVD that dumps you to a menu between chapters and makes you push a few buttons on the menu to find the next chapter.
I don't buy games anymore because if I want to see a movie made of cutscenes separated by some button mashing, I can watch a Let's Play of the game instead.
I fully expect everyone will disagree for one bulkshit reason or another, so I'll just end this comment with a preemptive "fuck you!"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 31, @03:22AM
You're playing the wrong games, asswipe!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday May 31, @02:51AM
Get it right the first time: did the humans shoot first? I don' wanna see no cgi "aliens shot first, but missed" shit in a 're-imaging' director's cut, man!
(Read it in a Stewie voice, bitches).
