Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Belgian Monarchy Angered by Burger King

posted by charon on Wednesday May 31, @03:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the there-can-only-be-one dept.
/dev/random

n1 writes:

Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.

Representatives of Belgium's King Philippe on Monday asked the local unit of Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO)(QSR.N), to explain itself.

"We told them that we were not happy with them using an image of the king in their campaign," palace spokesman Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw told Reuters, adding that the monarch's image -- he appears in cartoon form -- could not be used for commerce.

[...] The spoof poll may have touched a nerve in Brussels. In 1950 Belgians held a real referendum on a proposal to abolish the monarchy in light of the role of King Philippe's grandfather, Leopold III, during Nazi occupation. Leopold was forced to abdicate in favor of his son, Philippe's uncle.

Source: Reuters

Original Submission


«  ‘District 9’ Director to Debut His New Sci-Fi Film on Steam
Belgian Monarchy Angered by Burger King | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Wednesday May 31, @03:39AM (4 children)

    by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- (3868) on Wednesday May 31, @03:39AM (#518079)

    Burger King wins. News at 11.

    --
    https://newrepublic.com/article/114112/anonymouth-linguistic-tool-might-have-helped-jk-rowling

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:02AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:02AM (#518088)

      American companies are as out of touch culturally as only American companies can be.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:32AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:32AM (#518097)

        American law says you can make fun of presidents and governors all you want, and a Belgian king is like a state governor in the Overseas or something, right?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:37AM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:37AM (#518099)

          I guess parent is insinuating that this madness exists https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L%C3%A8se-majest%C3%A9 [wikipedia.org]

          Down with monarchy! Kings and queens are good stuff in fairy tales and history books but not in real life, no more.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:48AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:48AM (#518108)

            <whine>When will Elizabeth II just die already?</whine>

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:15AM (#518094)

    This is the funniest post here in a long while.

    BTW, Hadn't the Belgian Leo done a job in Congo that would make the Nazis blush?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:38AM (#518101)

    I seem to recall that there was somewhere discussion of how Belgium did not even exist.
    http://zapatopi.net/belgium/ [zapatopi.net]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:46AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:46AM (#518106)

    You can't put up such a depraved profanity on a family website.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:53AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:53AM (#518110)

      HHGTTG fans are towelhead terrorists!

(1)