from the there-can-only-be-one dept.
Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.
Representatives of Belgium's King Philippe on Monday asked the local unit of Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO)(QSR.N), to explain itself.
"We told them that we were not happy with them using an image of the king in their campaign," palace spokesman Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw told Reuters, adding that the monarch's image -- he appears in cartoon form -- could not be used for commerce.
[...] The spoof poll may have touched a nerve in Brussels. In 1950 Belgians held a real referendum on a proposal to abolish the monarchy in light of the role of King Philippe's grandfather, Leopold III, during Nazi occupation. Leopold was forced to abdicate in favor of his son, Philippe's uncle.
Source: Reuters
(Score: 2) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Wednesday May 31, @03:39AM (4 children)
Burger King wins. News at 11.
https://newrepublic.com/article/114112/anonymouth-linguistic-tool-might-have-helped-jk-rowling
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:02AM (3 children)
American companies are as out of touch culturally as only American companies can be.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:32AM (2 children)
American law says you can make fun of presidents and governors all you want, and a Belgian king is like a state governor in the Overseas or something, right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:37AM (1 child)
I guess parent is insinuating that this madness exists https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L%C3%A8se-majest%C3%A9 [wikipedia.org]
Down with monarchy! Kings and queens are good stuff in fairy tales and history books but not in real life, no more.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:48AM
<whine>When will Elizabeth II just die already?</whine>
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:15AM
This is the funniest post here in a long while.
BTW, Hadn't the Belgian Leo done a job in Congo that would make the Nazis blush?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:38AM
I seem to recall that there was somewhere discussion of how Belgium did not even exist.
http://zapatopi.net/belgium/ [zapatopi.net]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:46AM (1 child)
You can't put up such a depraved profanity on a family website.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @04:53AM
HHGTTG fans are towelhead terrorists!
Reply to This
Parent