The toy-like drones destroyed during an Army field exercise at Fort Sill, Okla., last month weren't anything special; however, the way they were brought down -- zapped out of the sky by lasers mounted on a Stryker armored vehicle -- might grab people's attention.
The first soldier to try out the lasers was Spc. Brandon Sallaway, a forward observer with the 4th Infantry Division. He used a Mobile Expeditionary High Energy Laser to shoot down an 18-by-10-inch drone at 650 yards, an Army statement said.
"It's nothing too complicated but you have to learn how to operate each system and get used to the controls which is exactly like a video game controller," said Sallaway, who hadn't fired a laser before the exercise.
The drone-killing laser was relatively low energy -- only 5 kilowatts -- but the Army has tested much more powerful weapons. A 30-kilowatt truck-mounted High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator shot down dozens of mortar rounds and several drones in November 2013 at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.
Since then, researchers have made rapid advances in laser weapons, said Bob Ruszkowski, who works on air dominance projects and unmanned systems in Lockheed's secretive Skunk Works facility.
"We're really on the cusp of seeing the introduction of lasers in future systems," he said.
Which do you prefer, lasers or plasma weapons?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by idiot_king on Wednesday May 31, @05:17AM (6 children)
How about "no weapons." (Sounds scary, doesn't it? Nonviolence-- the most terrifying idea of all!)
Enough kids die in the streets of the US already. Atomic bombs somehow aren't enough to enforce Amerikkka's global dominance? Or the endless disruption of the Mideast? Now we have to go full Moonraker.
Arms are not a solution to anything. We trade lead for photons. Wow, such progress.
But again, I must sigh: technology is always, for some reason, weaponised after it is done being a curiosity. I wish we could break that curse. But we are Political Animals. What a drag.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday May 31, @05:20AM (1 child)
A laser gun is a tool, not a weapon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @05:33AM
Laser screwdriver. Who'd have sonic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @05:38AM
Lasers don't contaminate the battlefield with lead, tungsten, uranium, and worse. We can even power them with renewable energy sources.
So this is a weapon type for democrats.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday May 31, @05:58AM (1 child)
History is usually written by the gang with more and better weapons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:04AM
AI brinksmanship is where each side builds a Skynet and threatens to switch it on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:23AM
It's actually the other way around, much technology is originally created for arms purposes and is later put to other uses. War is the father of all.
