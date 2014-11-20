Today, our users started seeing connectivity errors when trying to connect to most Microsoft on-line services like Hotmail, Onedrive, Outlook, Microsoft Live, and even the https version of the Bing search engine. The culprit? misconfigured servers on Microsoft's side, specifically their so-called "stapled OCSP responses".

Now, this gets technical rather quickly, so a quick summary of what this is all about:

[...]

What happened is that servers for the domains mentioned did not use the correct certificate chain to sign their stapled OCSP responses. As a result, connections to the related https servers started to fail. But, notably, only from browsers using NSS (like Pale Moon and Firefox). Chrome didn't complain (more on that later). Edge was apparently also fine, but I haven't looked into why that is, myself.

From a browser's point of view, this should be considered (very) bad, because it looks like some other party (not being the authority that issued the certificate) is trying to tell the browser that a certificate isn't revoked. This party could be an attacker that is trying to use a revoked (mis-issued) certificate, for example.

Now, considering all browsers can be expected to support stapled responses, this highlighted a rather disturbing security issue with mainstream browsers: Apparently, only Pale Moon and Firefox (and rebuilds) are doing the correct thing.