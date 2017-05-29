Stories
Lebanon Calls for Ban of Wonder Woman 2017 Movie

Phoenix666 writes:

Lebanon's economy ministry says it has asked the country's security agency to ban the 2017 Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli.

A senior security official says no formal request has been received yet, and that the ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee.

[...] Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contacts with Israelis.

Supporters of the boycott took to social media to campaign against the movie.

        @TimesofIsrael Please don't watch the movie wonder woman, boycott.
        The star gal gadot is a pro-IDF Zionist who herself served in the terrorist organization pic.twitter.com/fvWSHRIx2w
        — Tee (@boyzinthehoood) May 29, 2017

        @GalGadot you showing your support just shows you are as evil as the Israel army baby killers # boycott #WonderWoman
        — Zam m (@zam18028526) May 30, 2017

        Israel is sick..and the new Wonder Woman supports it! Boycott Israel! https://t.co/QJ1FCGzfkh
        — Nick Littlejohn💿 (@nickmlittlejohn) April 10, 2016

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @10:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @10:23AM (#518199)

    is getting really old, nobody gives a flying fuck about this movie, the only people bringing it up are paid shills.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday May 31, @10:45AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 31, @10:45AM (#518204) Homepage Journal

    I want to feel puffed up and important!
    I want more followers!
    --H.R. Puffnstuff (@highasakite) June 3 1970's or something

    --
    --- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
