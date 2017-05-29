Lebanon's economy ministry says it has asked the country's security agency to ban the 2017 Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli.

A senior security official says no formal request has been received yet, and that the ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee.

[...] Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contacts with Israelis.

Supporters of the boycott took to social media to campaign against the movie.

@TimesofIsrael Please don't watch the movie wonder woman, boycott.

The star gal gadot is a pro-IDF Zionist who herself served in the terrorist organization pic.twitter.com/fvWSHRIx2w

— Tee (@boyzinthehoood) May 29, 2017

@GalGadot you showing your support just shows you are as evil as the Israel army baby killers # boycott #WonderWoman

— Zam m (@zam18028526) May 30, 2017

Israel is sick..and the new Wonder Woman supports it! Boycott Israel! https://t.co/QJ1FCGzfkh

— Nick Littlejohn💿 (@nickmlittlejohn) April 10, 2016