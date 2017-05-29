from the scared-of-a-woman-who-could-kick-their-ass dept.
Lebanon's economy ministry says it has asked the country's security agency to ban the 2017 Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli.
A senior security official says no formal request has been received yet, and that the ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee.
[...] Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contacts with Israelis.
Supporters of the boycott took to social media to campaign against the movie.
@TimesofIsrael Please don't watch the movie wonder woman, boycott.
The star gal gadot is a pro-IDF Zionist who herself served in the terrorist organization pic.twitter.com/fvWSHRIx2w
— Tee (@boyzinthehoood) May 29, 2017
@GalGadot you showing your support just shows you are as evil as the Israel army baby killers # boycott #WonderWoman
— Zam m (@zam18028526) May 30, 2017
Israel is sick..and the new Wonder Woman supports it! Boycott Israel! https://t.co/QJ1FCGzfkh
— Nick Littlejohn💿 (@nickmlittlejohn) April 10, 2016
