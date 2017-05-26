from the jobs-for-the-boys dept.
The labor shortage in Japan is at its highest in more than four decades, according to new government data. Low birth rates and an aging population have resulted in a shrinking workforce.
There are currently 1.48 jobs for every applicant, the highest figure since 1974 when fast growth drove the ratio to 1.53. The data outpaces the labor shortage peak in the early 1990s, during the country's period of economic stagnation.
[...] The analyst said the number of women and older people who have been joining the labor force has increased, as "the labor shortage is forcing companies to hire people who previously weren't looking for work."
Source: RT
[T]he number of families living on an income lower than the public welfare assistance level more than doubled in the 20 years after the asset price bubble popped in 1992, according to a study by Kensaku Tomuro of Yamagata University.
Now 16 percent of Japanese children live below the poverty line, according to Health Ministry statistics, but among single-parent families, the rate hits 55 percent. Poverty rates in Osaka are among the worst.
[...] Children of single or poor parents often are ostracized in their communities, Tokumaru said, noting that other parents do not want their children playing with children from a "bad house."
Source: The Washington Post
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @11:43AM (1 child)
If companies are desperately looking for employees, shouldn't the wages go up, and therefore the number of people with low income go down?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday May 31, @12:18PM
article doesn't say how many of the jobs pay 'proper' wages.
are the Japanese starting to open Indian-style call centres?
