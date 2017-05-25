Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Russian Researchers Claim First Quantum-Safe Blockchain

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 31, @01:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the quantum-of-blockchain dept.
Security

takyon writes:

The Russian Quantum Center today announced it has overcome the threat of quantum cryptography by creating the first quantum-safe blockchain, securing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, along with classified government communications and other sensitive digital transfers.

The center said the technology has been successfully tested by one of Russia's largest banks, Gazprombankm, and that the center is now working to expand the capability to other Russian and international financial services organizations.

The announcement was greeted with a wait-and-see attitude by industry observers, including HPC analyst Steve Conway, of Hyperion (formerly IDC), who noted that, given the complexity of the use case, neither the press release nor the white paper issued by the Russian Quantum Center provided enough technical detail to validate its announcement.

"As far as the use case goes," Conway said, "it's pretty universally acknowledged that one of the key early uses for quantum computing is going to be for cyber defense, so that's no surprise. Efforts like that are underway around the world. It's difficult to assess this one in comparison with any other without having any technical details about what they're doing."

Source:

https://www.hpcwire.com/2017/05/25/russian-researchers-claim-first-quantum-safe-blockchain/

Original Submission


«  Japan Has 1.48 Jobs for Every Applicant
Russian Researchers Claim First Quantum-Safe Blockchain | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @01:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @01:49PM (#518276)

    My blockchain is safe from being cracked even by the surreal horse power of quantum computing. You doubt me? Prove me wrong!

(1)