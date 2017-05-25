The Russian Quantum Center today announced it has overcome the threat of quantum cryptography by creating the first quantum-safe blockchain, securing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, along with classified government communications and other sensitive digital transfers.

The center said the technology has been successfully tested by one of Russia's largest banks, Gazprombankm, and that the center is now working to expand the capability to other Russian and international financial services organizations.

The announcement was greeted with a wait-and-see attitude by industry observers, including HPC analyst Steve Conway, of Hyperion (formerly IDC), who noted that, given the complexity of the use case, neither the press release nor the white paper issued by the Russian Quantum Center provided enough technical detail to validate its announcement.

"As far as the use case goes," Conway said, "it's pretty universally acknowledged that one of the key early uses for quantum computing is going to be for cyber defense, so that's no surprise. Efforts like that are underway around the world. It's difficult to assess this one in comparison with any other without having any technical details about what they're doing."