Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

‘Game-Changer for Autism’: 100-Year-Old Drug Reverses Symptoms, Study Finds

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 31, @05:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the interesting-results dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A drug discovered more than 100 years ago may hold the key to combating autism symptoms, according to a study.

Researcher Dr Robert Naviaux of the San Diego School of Medicine gave suramin, a drug first developed in 1916, to 10 autistic boys between the ages of five and 14, and noted transformative results.

"After the single dose, it was almost like a roadblock had been released," he said. "If the future studies show that there's continued health benefits, this could be a game-changer for families with autism."

The study, which has been published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, saw five of the participants receive suramin, while the remainder were given placebos. Included in the group were four non-verbal children – two six year olds and two 14 year olds.

"The six year old and the 14 year old who received suramin said the first sentences of their lives about one week after the single suramin infusion," Naviaux told the UC San Diego Health website. "This did not happen in any of the children given the placebo."

Source: https://www.rt.com/usa/390222-autism-research-suramin-symptoms/

Original Submission


«  Silk Implant for Patching Up Perforated Eardrums
‘Game-Changer for Autism’: 100-Year-Old Drug Reverses Symptoms, Study Finds | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 13 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday May 31, @05:52PM (2 children)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday May 31, @05:52PM (#518404)

    It's a vaccine.

  • (Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday May 31, @05:56PM (2 children)

    by Bobs (1462) on Wednesday May 31, @05:56PM (#518407)

    Exciting - looking forward to seeing results replicated with a much larger group of people.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 31, @06:00PM (1 child)

      by DannyB (5839) on Wednesday May 31, @06:00PM (#518411)

      More exciting -- looking forward to this hundred year old drug costing $100,000 per dose.

      One man's replicated results with a larger group of people is another man's 'job killing burdensome regulations'.

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 31, @06:05PM

        by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday May 31, @06:05PM (#518415)

        "Upon further review by our company's scientists, the drug has significant side-effects and is too dangerous to use. However, the new patented strawberry-flavored version has passed all our tests with flying colors, despite all the sacrifices we had to make in order to reduce our manufacturing costs to only $17899 per ml."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @05:59PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @05:59PM (#518410)

    From Wikipedia:

    Suramin is a medication used to treat African sleeping sickness and river blindness. It is the treatment of choice for sleeping sickness without central nervous system involvement. It is given by injection into a vein.
    [...] Suramin was made at least as early as 1916. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. In the United States it can be acquired from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The cost of the medication for a course of treatment is about 27 USD.

    Bold added by me.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suramin [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 31, @06:02PM (2 children)

      by DannyB (5839) on Wednesday May 31, @06:02PM (#518413)

      a course of treatment is about 27 USD

      You can bet that will change.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:06PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:06PM (#518417)

        No bet

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:15PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:15PM (#518424)

        It's almost as if it takes resources to do to things in this universe.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:06PM (#518418)

    If you gave a miracle autismo cure to a 30-something year old Chris-Chan, or even a 10 year old, they would still have to work hard to understand the ways of the world and overcome their own shitty behavior.

  • (Score: 2) by infodragon on Wednesday May 31, @06:17PM

    by infodragon (3509) on Wednesday May 31, @06:17PM (#518426)

    It's all fffffFFFFFake!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Joking aside, if this can be duplicated then this will be an amazing "miracle" for 1000s of families. Anybody with any experience with autism knows it's not just the one with autism that suffers, their families are impacted as well!

    --
    Don't settle for shampoo, demand real poo!

  • (Score: 2) by shipofgold on Wednesday May 31, @06:23PM

    by shipofgold (4696) on Wednesday May 31, @06:23PM (#518428)

    Russia Today is always a trusted source, but here is the link to the original press release:

    https://health.ucsd.edu/news/topics/Suramin-Autism/Pages/default.aspx [ucsd.edu]

    Important note at the bottom:

    Special note from the researchers: Suramin is not approved for the treatment of autism. Like many intravenous drugs, when administered improperly by untrained personnel, at the wrong dose and schedule, without careful measurement of drug levels and monitoring for toxicity, suramin can cause harm. Careful clinical trials will be needed over several years at several sites to learn how to use low-dose suramin safely in autism, and to identify drug-drug interactions and rare side effects that cannot currently be predicted. We strongly caution against the unauthorized use of suramin.

    I am guessing that there are a lot of parents rushing to the phones calling their local doctors to see if they can get their children an "off label" infusion.

(1)