A drug discovered more than 100 years ago may hold the key to combating autism symptoms, according to a study.
Researcher Dr Robert Naviaux of the San Diego School of Medicine gave suramin, a drug first developed in 1916, to 10 autistic boys between the ages of five and 14, and noted transformative results.
"After the single dose, it was almost like a roadblock had been released," he said. "If the future studies show that there's continued health benefits, this could be a game-changer for families with autism."
The study, which has been published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, saw five of the participants receive suramin, while the remainder were given placebos. Included in the group were four non-verbal children – two six year olds and two 14 year olds.
"The six year old and the 14 year old who received suramin said the first sentences of their lives about one week after the single suramin infusion," Naviaux told the UC San Diego Health website. "This did not happen in any of the children given the placebo."
Source: https://www.rt.com/usa/390222-autism-research-suramin-symptoms/
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday May 31, @05:52PM (2 children)
It's a vaccine.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 31, @05:57PM (1 child)
No, it's a fidget spinner.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:20PM
No, it's devil grass?
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday May 31, @05:56PM (2 children)
Exciting - looking forward to seeing results replicated with a much larger group of people.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 31, @06:00PM (1 child)
More exciting -- looking forward to this hundred year old drug costing $100,000 per dose.
One man's replicated results with a larger group of people is another man's 'job killing burdensome regulations'.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 31, @06:05PM
"Upon further review by our company's scientists, the drug has significant side-effects and is too dangerous to use. However, the new patented strawberry-flavored version has passed all our tests with flying colors, despite all the sacrifices we had to make in order to reduce our manufacturing costs to only $17899 per ml."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @05:59PM (3 children)
From Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suramin [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 31, @06:02PM (2 children)
You can bet that will change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:06PM
No bet
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:15PM
It's almost as if it takes resources to do to things in this universe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 31, @06:06PM
If you gave a miracle autismo cure to a 30-something year old Chris-Chan, or even a 10 year old, they would still have to work hard to understand the ways of the world and overcome their own shitty behavior.
(Score: 2) by infodragon on Wednesday May 31, @06:17PM
It's all fffffFFFFFake!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Joking aside, if this can be duplicated then this will be an amazing "miracle" for 1000s of families. Anybody with any experience with autism knows it's not just the one with autism that suffers, their families are impacted as well!
Don't settle for shampoo, demand real poo!
(Score: 2) by shipofgold on Wednesday May 31, @06:23PM
Russia Today is always a trusted source, but here is the link to the original press release:
https://health.ucsd.edu/news/topics/Suramin-Autism/Pages/default.aspx [ucsd.edu]
Important note at the bottom:
I am guessing that there are a lot of parents rushing to the phones calling their local doctors to see if they can get their children an "off label" infusion.
