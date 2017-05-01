from the from-the-land-where-everything-wants-to-kill-you dept.
Increasing the prices and adding tax measures on tobacco products has been used to decrease the demand of cigarettes.
Many countries have successfully used tax policies to regulate the price of cigarette products. In Australia, a pack of cigarattes can cost up to $18, making it the most expensive country to buy cigarettes.
A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) in 2016, found that the smoking rate in the country was at an all time low. In the last 20 years, smoking had decreased by almost 50 percent.
The study showed that less than 13 percent of Australians are daily smokers and fewer people are starting to smoke.
The report cites Australia as having one of the lowest smoking rates in the world, contributed in part by their implementation of increased taxes on tobacco products, plain packaging, and more restrictive smoke free environment laws.
Have the pictures of diseased lungs Australia puts on packs of cigarettes helped?
by Anonymous Coward
Pot is more expensive, and in much of the world harder to obtain, less convenient to consume, and generally more of a pain in the ass.
I eagerly await the news of pot's demise as a drug.
Heroin is more expensive, harder to obtain, less convenient to consume, and generally more of a pain in the ass.
We have an opioid epidemic in the US.
And so on, and so forth.
It's also not at all clear that there isn't some kind of common cause, such as people being less inclined to contemplate smoking, and thus being more open to limits on smoking, vice taxes and so on.
Details needed. The argument for a unilateral victory of the nanny state is not at all conclusive here.
by LoRdTAW
While I realize you are being sarcastic, I tell you this: It's super easy to buy weed in NYC and Long Island.
I can count on two hands the number of people I know who sell weed. And that is without trying to find them, I just found them through friends and coworkers. And I'm not talking about the high school kid selling a couple of nickle bags. I'm talking about dudes who buy by the pound and sell nothing smaller than an 8th ounce which is only about $40-60 depending on quality. That 8th can last weeks or months depending on usage. Though I know real stoners who can smoke that in a week or less. Waaaay cheaper than cigarettes which can run a hundred a week or more if you're a pack a day smoker.
Side note: I know a few ex smokers in their 50's/60's who quit after prices went over $1.50-$2.00. In NY they are around 10-12 and in manhattan they charge $14 for a pack. Insane.
by Anonymous Coward
... people have given Government responsibility over their health.
You're not helping to create civilization when you transfer even more power from the individual to the State.
by Anonymous Coward
What's the fucking difference I don't even.
by Anonymous Coward
Correlation is when you cunnilinguate your grandmother and Causation is what you do afterward to clean up.
