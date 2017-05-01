Increasing the prices and adding tax measures on tobacco products has been used to decrease the demand of cigarettes.

Many countries have successfully used tax policies to regulate the price of cigarette products. In Australia, a pack of cigarattes can cost up to $18, making it the most expensive country to buy cigarettes.

A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) in 2016, found that the smoking rate in the country was at an all time low. In the last 20 years, smoking had decreased by almost 50 percent.

The study showed that less than 13 percent of Australians are daily smokers and fewer people are starting to smoke.

The report cites Australia as having one of the lowest smoking rates in the world, contributed in part by their implementation of increased taxes on tobacco products, plain packaging, and more restrictive smoke free environment laws.