They are the army of workers who man Facebook's front line, tasked with removing offensive and terror-related material from the internet giant's site.

But a Mail on Sunday investigation has discovered the multi-billion pound social networking site employs hundreds of young Filipinos – some with limited English skills – who work gruelling shifts and say they earn just £1.81 an hour.

They are forced to decide in seconds whether or not to delete videos, pictures and posts which are too graphic or violent.

Staff face being sacked if they fail to meet strict quotas that mean they have to assess hundreds of extreme posts every shift.