Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Australia Could Deny Passports to Registered Child Sex Offenders

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 01, @09:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the just-put-them-outback dept.
News

takyon writes:

Registered child sex offenders in Australia will be stuck in a giant penal colony (known as Australia) under a proposed law:

Australia's estimated 20,000 registered child sex offenders would lose their passports under a new law that government officials say is aimed at preventing convicted pedophiles from victimizing children overseas. Officials call the proposal a "world first" in the fight against child sex tourism.

"This new legislation represents the toughest crackdown on child sex tourism by any government, anywhere," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said, adding that Australia is "determined to prevent the sexual exploitation of vulnerable young children overseas."

Original Submission


«  Facebook Hires Young Filipinos to Remove Terror Material
Australia Could Deny Passports to Registered Child Sex Offenders | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.