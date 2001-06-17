17/06/01/010212 story
posted by cmn32480 on Thursday June 01, @09:19AM
from the just-put-them-outback dept.
from the just-put-them-outback dept.
Registered child sex offenders in Australia will be stuck in a giant penal colony (known as Australia) under a proposed law:
Australia's estimated 20,000 registered child sex offenders would lose their passports under a new law that government officials say is aimed at preventing convicted pedophiles from victimizing children overseas. Officials call the proposal a "world first" in the fight against child sex tourism.
"This new legislation represents the toughest crackdown on child sex tourism by any government, anywhere," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said, adding that Australia is "determined to prevent the sexual exploitation of vulnerable young children overseas."
Australia Could Deny Passports to Registered Child Sex Offenders | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.