When the 2018 Toyota Camry comes out later this year, it will come with a new generation infotainment system in the dashboard that Toyota calls Entune 3.0. Behind the scenes, this new system relies on Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), an open-source operating system hosted by The Linux Foundation.
The Camry marks the first production win for AGL, and the Linux proponents behind it couldn't have asked for a more popular car to host its debut. Toyota sold an average of 396,000 Camrys in the US every year over the past decade.
Automotive infotainment systems, which usually combine navigation, digital audio, hands-free phone calling and third-party apps, have been developed by automakers and equipment suppliers alike, leading to fragmentation and disparate interfaces unique to each brand of vehicle. AGL attempts to make a unified dashboard operating system, freeing automotive software engineers from individual platform development.
The current-generation Entune system in Toyota vehicles works reasonably well, providing in-dash navigation, the ability to play music from connected smartphones and Toyota's own app integration system, which lets drivers search Yelp or perform more general online searches to find destinations. The adoption of AGL could give Toyota a more future-proof system, with software that can be updated as cars age.
Toyota, which had been a member of the AGL group, chose to use it as the basis for Entune 3.0, its newest in-dash infotainment system. The new Entune will use what Toyota calls App Suite Connect for app integration, although there is no word yet as to which apps it will support. Lower-trim Camrys will integrate the Scout app for navigation, using the driver's smartphone. Higher-trim cars will come with a new onboard navigation system with over-the-air map updates. Toyota also notes the Camry includes a Wi-Fi hotspot supported by a 4G/LTE data connection.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday June 01, @12:53PM
Long answer: The "infotainment" system alone doesn't make a car good or bad. The car as a whole makes the car good or bad. If the rest of the car is decent, and the infotainment system works well with it, then it'll be a good car. If the infotainment system makes it hard to do things (and the Chevy I rented last year sure made a lot of things more difficult than they should have been), then it will not be as good of a car as it could have been. So, in the end: Don't think that any one piece makes a car good or bad - wait until you know what the whole experience is like.
Also: The idea of "future proof" is bullshit. Eventually, this generation's Camry will not have the CPU, or RAM, or storage, to handle what will become seen as "modern" software. Using AGL may extend the useful life but it will still need an upgrade eventually.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @12:57PM (1 child)
Modern electronics get outdated quickly. My 1991 Toyota was born with a cassette player, the previous owner replaced it with a CD player, and I replaced that with a unit playing SD, USB2 and bluetooth. USB3 A/B lasted shorter than any of those before getting replaced with USB 3 C.
By the time this car reaches it's end of life, we will be using Wireless USB 12 and over the air transmission will use subspace carriers. None of which this infotainment system will be compatible with.
All cars should come with a (double) DIN hole for mounting the entertainment system and ISO connector to connect it to the rest of the car. Integrating the entertainment system ensures that it will become obsolete long before the car. With cars having 5 or 7 years warranty nowadays, the entertainment system will be obsolete before the warranty even runs out.
(Score: 1) by justinb_76 on Thursday June 01, @01:33PM
'All cars should come with a (double) DIN hole'
^ this, this, a thousand times this! I vividly remember the frustration hunting down an aftermarket stereo for a Ford Escort ZX2 with the stupid football (I mean handegg) shaped stereo-slash-heater controls. sadly that seems to be the trend, I can't even remember the last newer car I've seen that used the double DIN...
oh well, at least bluetooth speakers are a thing now and we don't have to screw around with those goofy cassette tape adapters or the FM transmitters anymore. now I just need to find one loud enough to hear in my '75 Ford pickup, the 390 big block with headers isn't exactly 'quiet' :)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Thursday June 01, @01:25PM
No.
Better question: Will proper programming and UI design make the new Toyota Camry a better car?
You could have the greatest OS in the universe and it will only be as good as the applications that run on it. Shit code is still shit code.
