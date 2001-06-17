from the terminally-positive dept.
Battery powered cars will soon be cheaper to buy than conventional gasoline ones, offering immediate savings to drivers, new research shows.
Automakers from Renault SA to Tesla Inc. have long touted the cheaper fuel and running costs of electric cars that helps to displace the higher upfront prices that drivers pay when they buy the zero-emission vehicles.
Now research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance indicates that falling battery costs will mean electric vehicles will also be cheaper to buy in the U.S. and Europe as soon as 2025. Batteries currently account for about half the cost of EVs, and their prices will fall by about 77% between 2016 and 2030, the London-based researcher said.
"On an upfront basis, these things will start to get cheaper and people will start to adopt them more as price parity gets closer," said Colin McKerracher, analyst at the London-based researcher. "After that it gets even more compelling."
The secret is in the battery.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 01, @05:21PM (5 children)
When it happens, it happens. At that point in time, a lot of people will weigh the pros and cons, and some of them will decide one way, others will decide the other way. But, everyone on the internet is accustomed to hearing about this or that breakthrough, or some great application, or even the greatest of all operating systems - then never seeing anything after the claims are made.
Bring on the cheap electric cars, and we'll discuss them.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @05:29PM (1 child)
A product that already exists on the market is not vaporware.
Elementary microeconomics predict falling costs and rising levels of production will lead to lower prices.
Now you know the least you could have done would have been to allege price fixing in an industry where all producers of electric cars agree to increase their profits instead of passing savings along to consumers.
Troll harder, scumbag.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Thursday June 01, @05:40PM
Lets see one that's cheaper without the tax breaks for the manufacturer and the purchaser, and includes the cost of replacement batteries and dealing with any toxic chemicals in them.
I think that day will come for short distance vehicles, but the viability is via subsidy at the moment. On the plus side, chargers will be more common if the sales volume gets high enough.
Really though, self driving electric car public transportation is the thing. Cars that don't sit parked all the time, and that can be switched out if the charge is low. (i.e. A fleet of electric 'personal busses' that recharge between trips, and get another to meet you for a transfer if they run low on power) Then you need fewer, and can really reduce the number of vehicles in the inner city. Not paying for parking space will partially offset the cost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @05:42PM (1 child)
First one redneck neighbor buys one. Now 3. In last six months.
1-2yrs ago they all thought these to be worthless hippie fruitcake items.
Small sample. They still laugh at my electric mower though.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 01, @06:19PM
They will laugh right up until the day they get one themselves. Then it will be a brilliant decision.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 01, @05:46PM
How about 20k Euros [wikipedia.org] before rebates, for a 130-miles range, normal-looking car?
(requires leasing the battery, but the flip-side is that's the greatest depreciating piece).
That compares favorably to gas-powered econoboxes of the same size.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @06:14PM
8-13 years is apparently "soon" now
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday June 01, @06:20PM
