from the sounds-logical dept.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/will-surgery-sap-your-brain-power
Many of us can recount a similar story about a friend, colleague, or loved one—usually elderly—whose mental condition deteriorated after a visit to an operating room. "The comment that 'So-and-so has never been the same after the operation' is pervasive," says anesthesiologist Roderic Eckenhoff of the University of Pennsylvania.
Often, surgical patients are beset by postoperative delirium—delusions, confusion, and hallucinations—but that usually fades quickly. Other people develop what has been dubbed postoperative cognitive dysfunction (POCD), suffering problems with memory, attention, and concentration that can last months or even a lifetime. POCD not only disrupts patients' lives, but may also augur worse to come. According to a 2008 study, people who have POCD 3 months after they leave the hospital are nearly twice as likely to die within a year as are surgical patients who report no mental setbacks. With the ballooning senior population needing more surgeries, "this is going to become an epidemic," says anesthesiologist Mervyn Maze of the University of California, San Francisco.
What causes POCD, what makes some patients susceptible, and how best to protect their faculties are unclear. And some scientists still question whether surgery is to blame. Two prominent anesthesiologists called the idea that operations cause persistent mental declines a fallacy.
Yet more researchers and doctors are awakening to surgery's risks for the brain. Last year, the American Society of Anesthesiologists launched a Brain Health Initiative to spur research into the factors that make people vulnerable and to pinpoint preventive measures. Scientists now have a prime suspect for the cause of POCD: inflammation of the brain. And clinical trials are testing interventions that include drugs, changes in operating room procedures, and mental training. "I believe we are on the verge of some diagnostic and therapeutic advances," says Joseph Mathew, a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @06:42PM
Life is not a gift! It's a terrible, terrible burden; it's a horror show.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 01, @06:49PM (5 children)
The US (especially its right wing) has been exhibiting serious P2000CD, or P00CD.
Maybe we underestimated how the Y2K thing was like a real surgery. 17 years later, Doctor Rest-of-the-World keeps asking when we're going to get back to our 90s self.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @06:54PM (1 child)
In Portland, Oregon, the Dream of the 1890s is alive! [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:01PM
Only rich hipsters are living the 1890s. Everyone else is living the 1930s.
Bring on WW3.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:13PM (2 children)
Confiscate the wealth of every social media billionaire, and we'll be back on track again.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:40PM (1 child)
amirite?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:57PM
I was shaking in my boots just terrified of all the peace when we weren't at war. I'm so glad Bush-Laden kickstarted the wars again.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 01, @07:04PM (1 child)
Probably something simple during or after surgery will go a long way to reducing brain inflammation.
The inflammation is probably a side effect of some drugs they are already giving during surgery, more so than some sort of reaction to being cut open. People with major wounds not requiring total sedation don't seem to have this problem.
That Anesthesiologists are up in arms about the possibility of mental decline (but not the surgeons themselves) seems sort of telling.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:08PM
Yeah it's about time we replace every anesthesiologist with AI automation. Goddamn idiot buggy whippers need to be starving to death behind the hospitals right now. So fucking useless those knob polishers are.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:24PM (2 children)
OH NO I WAS REFERRED FOR BRAIN SURGERY AT THE ALL NEGRO HOSPITAL
HELP HELP THEY GONNA CUT ME UP
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:27PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:30PM
Trump was referred to the Ginger Hospital for head amputation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @07:52PM
My kid kind of needs major surgery on his chest bones. (end of summer probably) Without it, his heart is squished.
So, fix that, but maybe make him dumb and mentally ill? :-(
Reply to This