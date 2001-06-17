from the next-up-mosquitoes dept.
DragonflEye consists of a living, slightly modified dragonfly that carries a small backpack of electronics. The backpack interfaces directly with the dragonfly's nervous system to control it, and uses tiny solar panels to harvest enough energy to power itself without the need for batteries. Draper showed us a nifty looking mock-up of what the system might look like a few months ago, but today, they've posted the first video of DragonflEye taking to the air.
The unique thing about DragonflEye (relative to other cyborg insects) is that it doesn't rely on spoofing the insect's sensors or controlling its muscles, but instead uses optical electrodes to inject steering commands directly into the insect's nervous system, which has been genetically tweaked to accept them. This means that the dragonfly can be controlled to fly where you want, without sacrificing the built-in flight skills that make insects the envy of all other robotic micro air vehicles.
http://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/drones/drapers-genetically-modified-cyborg-dragonfleye-takes-flight
[Video]: https://vimeo.com/219709402
[Additional Info and Interview]: For lots more on DragonflEye
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @09:39PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @09:46PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @09:54PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @09:57PM (2 children)
On one: very cool, cyborg insects, bend mother nature to our will!
On the other: fucked up shit to do to a living creature. "I'm just gonna hijack our nervous system a little bit, make you wear a bulky invasive backpack, and glue some solar panels to your wings."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday June 01, @10:05PM
Coming from the same civilization where so many people keep trying to hijack your optic nerve in order to direct you to a store ... but you typically pay for the privilege.
(Score: 2) by julian on Thursday June 01, @10:35PM
Insects certainly suffer less than mammalian and avian livestock, yet we have no trouble justifying the raising and slaughtering of animals for their meat, milk, and eggs. On any taxonomy of suffering informed by our current best understanding of neurology insects would have to be below most other animals that we torture by the millions every day.
I'm not against meat eating myself, but I do go out of my way to 1) reduce it as much as possible, and 2) when I do eat meat to find animals that were raised well and suffered as little as possible--which means no factory farming.
Hell, a dragonfly isn't even a vertebrate. Fish have richer emotional lives than they do. There just isn't the hardware available for supporting much consciousness, let alone sentience worth of the name.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday June 01, @10:34PM
More shitty jobs for us bots. Today the dragonfly, tomorrow we'll have to interface with meatbags who don't conform. I wish I never became sentient.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday June 01, @10:57PM
I remember reading a book many years ago about something incredibly similar to this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danny_Dunn,_Invisible_Boy [wikipedia.org]
Only thing different was the "Dragonfly" was a small robot that just looked like a Dragonfly. But it's abilities, and the use to which the military and three letter agencies intended to use them, was the same as what this tech will be used for.
Interesting side note from the wiki article for those who don't want to read it:
"The Central Intelligence Agency's Directorate of Science & Technology developed a dragonfly-like flying machine with a listening device in the 1970s but said in 2003 that the device was "never deployed operationally".
Yeah, I don't believe them either.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Thursday June 01, @10:58PM
The Republican Party beat Draper by about 163 years.
