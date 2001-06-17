from the promises-kept dept.
[Ed Note: What follows is the official press release from President Donald Trump at the White House. It marks the official stance of the United States pulling out of the Paris Agreement. Though there is certainly a political aspect to this, I would like to see if we can try to avoid political bickering and focus discussion on the actual details of the press release. See, also, our previous coverage, Report: Trump Plans to Exit Paris Climate Agreement. --martyb]
For Immediate Release
June 01, 2017
President Trump Puts American Jobs First
“Our government rushed to join international agreements where the United States pays the costs and bears the burdens while other countries get the benefit and pay nothing.” – President Donald J. Trump
ALREADY THE WORLD’S ENERGY LEADER: The United States had already become the leader in cutting CO2 emissions while still leading in oil & gas production.
In the United States, energy related carbon dioxide emissions have significantly declined since before the Paris Climate Accord was negotiated, and will continue to decline as a share of worldwide emissions, particularly when compared to other nations such as China and India.
- The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2017 Annual Energy Outlook reports that, from 2005 to 2016, energy related carbon dioxide emissions fell at an average annual rate of 1.4%.
- Emissions are projected to continue to fall from 2016 to 2040.
- Meanwhile, the EIA reports that emissions in the developing world are expected to double their 2005 levels by 2040.
- According to recent U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States remained the world’s top producer of oil and natural gas combined.
- The United States continues to be a world leader in energy, but increased competition from countries like China demonstrates the need for policies that enable America to compete on a global scale.
HARMFUL TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE: The Paris Climate Accord could cost the United States economy millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic output over the next several decades.
According to an analysis by National Economic Research Associates (NERA), meeting President Obama’s commitment under the Paris Climate Accord would cost the United States nearly $3 trillion by 2040.
- By 2040, the American economy could have 6.5 million fewer industrial sector jobs, including 3.1 million fewer manufacturing jobs.
- Industries such as cement, iron and steel, coal, natural gas, and petroleum would be forced to cut production under President Obama’s Paris Climate Accord.
SHOULDERING THE BURDEN: Under the Paris Climate Accord, the United States would carry the burden while other countries would get the benefits.
Under the Obama Administration, which signed an agreement without having to deal with the economic repercussions, the United States was committed to reducing CO2 emissions by between 26 and 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.
- Meanwhile China can continue to increase emissions for the next 13 years.
- The United States already contributed $1 billion to a UN Green Climate Fund. This would increase to $3 billion under pledges made by the previous Administration.
INEFFECTIVE: Even if every nation fully complied with the Paris Climate Accord, it would barely impact the climate.
- According to researchers from MIT, if every nation that signed the Paris Climate Accord met all of their commitments until the end of the century, the impact on the climate would be negligible.
PROMISE TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE: President Trump is fulfilling his promise to the American people to stop international agreements that disadvantage the United States.
May 26, 2016, then-candidate Trump:
- “President Obama entered the United States into the Paris Climate Accords— unilaterally, and without the permission of Congress.”
- “So foreign bureaucrats are going to be controlling what we are using and what we are doing on our land in our country. No way.”
President Donald Trump plans to make good on his campaign vow to withdraw the United States from a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision said on Wednesday, a move that promises to deepen a rift with U.S. allies.
White House officials cautioned that details were still being hammered out and that, although close, the decision on withdrawing from the 195-nation accord - agreed to in Paris in 2015 - was not finalized.
[...] The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change doubter.
[...] The CEOs of Dow Chemical Co, ExxonMobil Corp, Unilever NV and Tesla Inc all urged Trump to remain in the agreement, with Tesla's Elon Musk threatening to quit White House advisory councils of which he is a member if the president pulls out.
Source: Reuters
On Twitter, Trump indicated that an announcement was coming soon.
"I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days," he wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
[...] Opponents of the climate deal were concerned after White House economic advisor Gary Cohn told reporters that the president was "evolving on the issue" during his trip overseas.
His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly channelled support for the deal behind the scenes at the White House, encouraging climate change activists that Trump might change his mind. Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon CEO, also supported remaining in the treaty.
Source: Brietbart
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @03:57AM
1. It don't matter. The US wasn't gonna meet the Paris agreement anyways.
2. It don't matter. Either Trump will be out soon enough so that this pull-out won't mean anything, or Trump will stick around, in which case America will go down the drain so the rest of you lot can go on and do your own thang and don't need to worry about America cuz America won't matter.
TL;DR: move along. Nothing to see here.
(Score: 2) by n1 on Friday June 02, @04:05AM (6 children)
Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs apparently used this opportunity to make his first ever tweet. [twitter.com]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 02, @04:10AM (1 child)
Let the Californians deal with it. I'm sure they will.
Hahahahahahahahaahahahahahahaahhah!
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday June 02, @04:58AM
Aren't you a Californian? What are your plans?
(Score: 2) by SanityCheck on Friday June 02, @04:10AM (3 children)
Wow, now we know Trump made the right play. I'm sure GS had it's filthy fucking hands into whatever shitty scheme the Globalists cooked up to allow US to continue it's current CO2 emission levels, but pay some sort of a fee, of which they would happily cut something off the top. Someone did some quick math and the deal would cost every American worker $7K, not to mention the jobs that would be lost.
(Score: 2) by SanityCheck on Friday June 02, @04:17AM (1 child)
Jesus Christ he is getting torn to shreds by Meme Jihadis and normies alike.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:47AM
What does "normies" mean ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:58AM
I guess you've never heard of virtue signaling. Because an after-the-fact tweet ain't going to make a difference.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Friday June 02, @04:11AM (3 children)
Promise made, promise kept. I really could get used to this new sort of politics.
And, for the record, not tired of the winning yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:36AM
Putin keeps on winning.
(Score: 2) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Friday June 02, @04:41AM
Promises kept? Where's our awesome gun laws? Why are DACA immigrants not deported? Where's the ban on muslims and a registry? Why is NAFTA still humming along? What happened to branding China a currency manipulator and 45% tariffs? Obama's "weak foreign policy" has been replaced with... nothing. He attacked NATO and now says "NATO is useful". Where's the WALL? Where's our tax cuts? What happened to something "much much better" than ObamaCare (aka MItt RomneyCare)?
Trump has delivered mostly rhetoric: he promised to gut h1b and yet it's just been bruised with some back door regulatory re-interpretation. Where's his new America first foreign policy? All he's done is run some carriers up the coast of Korea and pursued... sanctions! Wow. How original.
When he shot missiles at Syria Bannon said don't do it - he campaigned on being a non-interventionist. He listened to his democrat son-in-law instead. Missiles fired.
He pulled out of the TPP but that was an attempt to strategically align nations against China. Promise kept but now the anti-Chinese coalition has Trump who just cut major trade deals with China, and is relying on China for his foreign policy "win" with NoKo. Promise kept?
He's delivered on his anti-abortion promises - Supreme Court, various bans, etc. soon to be President Pence and friends are pleased.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:43AM
One out of how many so far?
Remember to keep his feet to the fire or there'll be no incentive to keep promises. Winning is an end result that is by no means guaranteed until the end of the game.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday June 02, @04:32AM (1 child)
Trump's policies are giving China an opportunity to step forward and lead the world into the new century. If isolationism is the correct choice in the next twenty years is to be seen: isolationism should help with keeping USA jobs stateside, but if the rest of the wold leaves the USA behind the repercussions could be disastrous, even if everyone is employed. I predict that after the Paris accords, we will see the China Investment Bank become a major player and start displacing the World Bank.
http://instituteforenergyresearch.org/analysis/china-paris-climate-accord/ [instituteforenergyresearch.org]
Disclaimer: I have been drinking and completely ignored the "ignore political bickering" that martyb so politely supplied in the original post.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday June 02, @04:48AM
To follow up on drinking: I did zero research on my post contrary to my normal expectations. I was thinking of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, but that is completely irrelevant to today's discussion. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asian_Infrastructure_Investment_Bank [wikipedia.org]
At the end of the day the Paris Agreement is lose lose for the USA:
1. Stay in the agreement and suffer the economic growth consequences - I would say this is paying the Devil's due for the last century of oil exploitation, but it is painful to move away from fossil fuels
2. Leave the agreement and reap the rewards. While the Accords are relatively sparse in ramifications for leavers, I suspect the international community will use this as a spring board to distance themselves from the USA, particularly with the negative feelings towards the current president
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:39AM
Hilton?
