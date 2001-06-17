from the smile-for-the-camera dept.
https://nest.com/camera/meet-nest-cam-iq/
Nest plans to bring a new camera to their lineup with 4k resolution and facial recognition. It appears the facial recognition actually takes place on Nest/Google Servers rather than on the camera. It seems like that feature could be extended to the existing camera lineup, but perhaps the higher resolution is required to make this effective.
Also included is a better WiFi antenna system in the camera to compensate for the fact that these cams are often placed at the edge of your WiFi envelope. MiMo moving out of the routers into the clients.
So how creepy can this get? Will Nest start federating the facial recognition from all its subscribers so you have names of people you don't even know as the arrive at your doorstep for the first time?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 02, @02:26AM
What will be the price of this wireless camera?
Not that it would ever get my permission for access outside of the local LAN.
Better make a list of people frequently visited that are drones and thus install big brother stuff. And thus should be avoided.
Balaclava time? I wonder what the police says about that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @02:32AM (2 children)
"Will Nest start federating the facial recognition from all it's subscriber's"
The single sentence, above, contains two incorrect uses of an apostrophe and no one bothers to correct this ?
You cannot expect to be taken seriously when your writing is so poor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @02:53AM (1 child)
Shouldn't that be "you're writing so poor"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @03:15AM
Here's your chance -- don't like the current editing? I'm sure the SN staff would welcome a punctuation pedant.
Or perhaps it's time for some self reflection?
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/mar/29/grammar-pedant-personality-type [theguardian.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by lx on Friday June 02, @02:41AM
Apparently they don't like the word "sex" in the wholesome Nest universe. [theguardian.com]
Alternatively they don't want you to think about sex in connection with their cameras recording everything in your home and streaming it to a server far away. I wonder why?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @03:10AM
> ...names of people you don't even know as the arrive at your doorstep for the first time?
I wonder if the Jehovah's witnesses would stop coming around if I shouted their names (and potentially rap sheets) at them when I opened the door?
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday June 02, @03:16AM
The real question is how long before Nest decides to brick these devices?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @03:26AM
