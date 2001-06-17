https://nest.com/camera/meet-nest-cam-iq/

Nest plans to bring a new camera to their lineup with 4k resolution and facial recognition. It appears the facial recognition actually takes place on Nest/Google Servers rather than on the camera. It seems like that feature could be extended to the existing camera lineup, but perhaps the higher resolution is required to make this effective.

Also included is a better WiFi antenna system in the camera to compensate for the fact that these cams are often placed at the edge of your WiFi envelope. MiMo moving out of the routers into the clients.

So how creepy can this get? Will Nest start federating the facial recognition from all its subscribers so you have names of people you don't even know as the arrive at your doorstep for the first time?