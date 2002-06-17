from the have-you-tried-Soylent-Green? dept.
From Phys.org:
Global food consumption and production is seriously unbalanced. In the UK alone we threw away 4.4 million tonnes of "avoidable" food waste in 2015 – that is food that was edible before it was discarded – which equates to £13 billion worth of food wasted, or £470 per household. Meanwhile, nearly 800 million people globally are chronically undernourished.
The world population is projected to grow to 9 billion people by the middle of this century. We face a huge challenge in finding ways to adequately feed this rapidly growing population whilst also protecting the natural environment.
However it is not just the amount of food production and the balance of its distribution that are key concerns for sustainably feeding the planet. We also need to think about what we are eating.
Presently western diets are characterised by a high proportion of animal foodstuffs, and this is a problem not just for our health, but for the environment. The Hunger Project has cited climate change as one of the hidden sources of hunger. In doing so it highlights how food production and the environment are inextricably linked.
Meat and dairy production requires more land, more water and has higher greenhouse gas emissions than plant based alternatives. As the global population continues to grow, we will need to be ever more prudent with the resources that are required for food production. We must consider whether the proportion of resources currently devoted to meat and dairy production is optimal given the numbers needing to be fed and the environmental impacts such diets can cause.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @07:11AM (2 children)
Eat more bugs!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @07:26AM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday June 02, @07:46AM
Bugs are bad for my health, everybody knows that. I need steady DC.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @07:14AM (1 child)
So Al Gore and his buddies can have steak while jetting off to some UN climate confab in Nice. Let's not hear any more about rationing. Grow the shit in the lab and develop a kitchen counter top unit for the rest of us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @07:32AM
Yes I eat meal replacement powder and I drink milk replacement powder.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @07:15AM
That is ~ $16.9 billion. It is significant, but shouldn't we cut out BS research first?
http://www.nature.com/news/irreproducible-biology-research-costs-put-at-28-billion-per-year-1.17711 [nature.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bot on Friday June 02, @07:22AM
as I gather from TFS, the study treats steady world population growth as unavoidable.
This is a political premise, not a scientific one. Fact, population growth is dynamic. A study based on BS premise is BS. Mass sterilization is already under way in some societies, numbers speak for themselves, no matter if it is performed using chemicals, pollution, culture, whatever.
Besides, when the elite wants the rest to swallow something, marks it as "unavoidable". Public debt is unavoidable. EU open borders (born to facilitate interchange of goods INSIDE the EU) for migrants are unavoidable, terror attacks are unavoidable and so on.
