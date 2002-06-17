from the bullies-are-wimps-with-bravado dept.
A study carried out by an anti-bullying charity found that 57% of the young people it surveyed had experienced bullying online when playing games.
In addition, 22% said they had stopped playing a game as a result.
Ditch the Label surveyed around 2,500 young members of the virtual hotel platform Habbo, aged between 12 and 25.
One 16-year-old gamer, Bailey Mitchell, told the BBC he had experienced bullying while playing online games since the age of 10.
"If you're going to school every day and you're being bullied in school you want to go home to your computer to escape," he said.
"So if you're getting more abuse thrown at you it's going to put you off doing anything social - it has for a lot of people I know, me included.
"It's regular, every other game you're in, there's always someone who has a mic or types in chat. They'll call you some random abusive thing they can think of."
Indeed, young gamers should stop bullying old people in online games.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @01:26PM (1 child)
That's not bullying, that's just someone being an asshole.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 02, @01:47PM
Not being a regular on online gaming (quite on the contrary), I need to ask - which one of the two is the asshole?
(grin)
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Friday June 02, @01:30PM
You know what you can do in an online game you can't do at school? Hit the damned mute button. PVP the dipshit and take him to school. You give a bully a black eye for harassing you at school, they give YOU detention. In a video game unlike real life, YOU ACTUALLY CAN IGNORE THEM AND THEY ACTUALLY GO AWAY!
But which fucking games are these? What are they? Cock of Duty? STOP PLAYING FUCKING COCK OF FUCKING DUTY!
Maybe I have a new proposal. I was inspired by the proposals out of feminism from 90 to require a birth certificate to prove that you're a womyn-born-womyn before using a female avatar. How about we just BAN womyn-born-womyn from online games since apparently having a vagina makes you too stupid to find the mute button?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday June 02, @01:49PM
"Bullying" implies that the abuse is intentionally directed at you, as an individual. The toxic stuff that goes on in most online games is equal opportunity. Anyone who plays any of the real-time online games knows all about this.
TFA: "It's regular, every other game you're in, there's always someone who has a mic or types in chat. They'll call you some random abusive thing they can think of."
If they claim that only half of the gamers have experienced this, they are wrong. It's 100%. But it's not bullying, it's just The Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory [knowyourmeme.com] in action.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
