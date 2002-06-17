Stories
Twitter's Plan to Help Young People Not Get Too Overwhelmed by Bad News Doesn't Go Far Enough

When we consider how much time young people spend on social media, negative news content may have a bad impact. And those already psychologically vulnerable may be particularly susceptible to the ill effects of a constant stream of negative news. This is because stress responses are often accentuated in those already suffering from symptoms of anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses.

So, it is encouraging to see some technology companies proactively showing concern about their users' mental health. For example, Twitter is teaming up with the youth mental health organisation ReachOut to provide resources to help young people learn about the possible negative impacts of social media, so they won't be overly consumed by it and know how to cope if they are.

This is a good start – Twitter is making more information available. But it can do more, and Twitter shouldn't be the only one doing it.

Yes, I'm certain this is exactly what is needed. Much better idea than shutting your Twitter app.

Source: The Conversation

  • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday June 02, @04:43PM

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 02, @04:43PM (#519428)

    This is a good start – Twitter is making more information available.

    I can think of a better start: stop using Twitter. There is nothing good about it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @04:43PM (#519429)

    Down with the nanny state.

    Oh wait, private corporations. What say you libertarians? Shouldn't they be free to shape young user's traffic since they aren't the gov? The market will sort it out if it is undesired right?

