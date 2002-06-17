from the virtual-town-hall dept.
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/chrome-deprecates-pnacl-embraces-webassembly,34583.html
Google announced that its Portable Native Client (PNaCl) solution for making native code run inside the browser will be replaced by the new cross-browser web standard called WebAssembly.
Around the same time Google introduced Chrome OS in 2011, it also announced Native Client (NaCl), a sandboxing technology that runs native code inside the browser. This was initially supposed to make Chrome OS a little more useful offline compared to only running web apps that required an internet connection. Two years later, Google also announced PNaCl, which was a more portable version of NaCl that could work on ARM, MIPS, and x86 devices. NaCl, on the other hand, only worked on x86 chips.
Even though Google open sourced PNaCl, as part of the Chromium project, Mozilla ended up creating its own alternative called "asm.js," an optimized subset of JavaScript that could also compile to the assembly language. Mozilla thought that asm.js was far simpler to implement and required no API compatibility, as PNaCl did. As these projects seemed to go nowhere, with everyone promoting their own standard, the major browser vendors seem to have eventually decided on creating WebAssembly.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday June 02, @07:28PM (2 children)
And still this crazy idea that code from some random remote site should be free to run un-fettered on everyone's device persists!!
Tell you what: If that's such a good idea lets reverse the situation and let any random user run any random code on YOUR WEB SERVER, and see how long your site stays on the air.
I'm starting to think those paranoids that turn off all scripting may actually have stole a march on the rest of us.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @07:34PM (1 child)
Turns out Stallman has been correct about just about everything. Better late to the train than missing it entirely
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 02, @07:50PM
Any special Stallman quote in mind this time?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 02, @07:34PM
Anyone else getting the feeling of locking and derailing into substandard.. standard modus operandi?
It's getting more obvious with time that "web people" should not decide on technical standards or procedures.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday June 02, @07:56PM
That's good. "Pee Salt" was a terrible branding mistake.
Washington DC delenda est.
