"Our streets and our sidewalks are made for people, not robots," said Supervisor Yee in an interview with Recode. "This is consistent with how we operate in the city, where we don't allow bikes or skateboards on sidewalks."... Yee worries that the robots aren't safe, saying that seniors, people with disabilities and children won't be able move out of the way quickly enough as these machines roll down city sidewalks at walking speed.