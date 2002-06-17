from the if-we-outlaw-robots... dept.
San Francisco is considering a ban on delivery robots, those cute little boxes on wheels that are being tried out in Washington by Starship Industries and now in San Francisco by Marble. A supervisor used the same words I have used on TreeHugger in Sidewalks are for people. Should we let the robots steal them? April Glaser writes in Recode:
"Our streets and our sidewalks are made for people, not robots," said Supervisor Yee in an interview with Recode. "This is consistent with how we operate in the city, where we don't allow bikes or skateboards on sidewalks."... Yee worries that the robots aren't safe, saying that seniors, people with disabilities and children won't be able move out of the way quickly enough as these machines roll down city sidewalks at walking speed.
Representatives for the robots had no comment.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Friday June 02, @10:47PM (2 children)
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 02, @10:52PM (1 child)
Yeah, exactly. If I saw one of those slowing down foot traffic I'd boot the fucker into the street and watch it get run over by one of San Fran's neat zero-emissions trolley-busses. And if I were one of the many bums there, I'd steal what's inside looking for food or sheckels.
People are bad enough. I call them "slowwalkers," groups who walk side to side and slow as fuck. When I get behind them I start breathing heavily and irregularly and fidgeting and they seem to get the point very quickly and make a hole. The problem is even bigger now because people are becoming increasingly goddamn oblivious.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 02, @11:00PM
Is there a law in SF against lying down across the sidewalk for a few minutes? Pedestrians can jump over, and you can move your legs for strollers.
I'm sure quite a few bums would partake for a few bucks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 02, @10:48PM (1 child)
http://www.wikihow.com/Build-an-EMP-Generator [wikihow.com]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 02, @10:53PM
Why go through all that trouble? Booting one of those fuckers into the street would be a million times more gratifying with 99% less cost and effort.
