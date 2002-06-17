The new Denuvo system 'protecting' the game 'RiME' has been defeated in less than a week. This is notable, not least since the developers promised to remove Denuvo if it was cracked. Furthermore, a report from the cracker suggests that an apparently desperate Denuvo pulled out all the stops to protect RiME, but still failed.

[...] In a fanfare of celebrations, rising cracking star Baldman announced that he had defeated the latest v4+ iteration of Denuvo and dumped a cracked copy of RiME online. While encouraging people to buy what he describes as a "super nice" game, Baldman was less complimentary about Denuvo.

Labeling the anti-tamper technology a "huge abomination," the cracker said that Denuvo's creators had really upped their efforts this time out. People like Baldman who work on Denuvo talk of the protection calling on code 'triggers.' For RiME, things were reportedly amped up to 11.