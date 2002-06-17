from the feeling-a-little-uneasy-right-now dept.
The Security Ledger reports:
Software used to remotely program implantable cardiac devices by a number of vendors is rife with exploitable software vulnerabilities that leave the devices vulnerable to attacks and compromise, according to a report by the firm Whitescope Inc.
The analysis of hardware and software associated with implantable cardiac devices spanned four separate vendors and product families but found a wide range of security weaknesses, among them the use of permanent (or "hardcoded") authentication credentials like user names and passwords and the use of insecure communications, with one vendor transmitting patient data "in the clear." All four product families were found to be highly susceptible to "reverse engineering" by a knowledgeable adversary, exposing design flaws that might then be exploited in remote or local attacks, researchers Billy Rios of Whitescope and Dr. Jonathan Butts wrote in their report.
The two researchers investigated a range of hardware and software tools that together make up the ecosystem of implantable cardiac devices. In addition to the implantable devices, Rios and Butts obtained and analyzed "physician programmers" that are used to configure and update implanted devices wirelessly, home monitoring system hardware and software and the patient support network.
[...] A subsequent report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), released in April, found that St. Jude Medical knew about serious security flaws in its implantable medical devices as early as 2014, but failed to address them with software updates or other mitigations, or by replacing those devices.
The latest report, while omitting the names of specific products or vendors, finds similar evidence of lax security throughout implantable device ecosystems.
[...] "Across the 4 programmers built by 4 different vendors, we discovered over 8,000 vulnerabilities associated with outdated libraries and software in pacemaker programmers," the researchers report.
[...] Use of third-party hardware and software is rife in these medical devices. Across the four vendors, there was an average of 86 third-party components used in the implantable devices and 43 vulnerable third-party components. Per-device, the average number of known vulnerabilities in those third-party components was 2,166.
In its article on the topic, The BBC reports:
The separate study [PDF] that quizzed manufacturers, hospitals, and health organisations about the equipment they used when treating patients found that 80% said devices were hard to secure.
Bugs in code, lack of knowledge about how to write secure code, and time pressures made many devices vulnerable to attack, suggested the study.
Despite acknowledging these problems, only 9% of device makers and 5% of health organisations tested equipment annually for potential security vulnerabilities, it found.
A higher percentage of makers, 17%, took steps to secure the equipment they made.
The study found that 49% of manufacturers were not using advice from the US Food and Drug Administration about how to secure devices.
Previous: University of Michigan Says Flaws That MedSec Reported Aren't That Serious
After Lawsuits and Denial, Pacemaker Vendor Finally Admits its Product is Hackable
TechDirt reports:
A team of hackers working for cybersecurity startup MedSec found a bevy of flaws in medical devices sold by St. Jude Medical Inc, ranging from a lack of overall encryption to vulnerabilities letting unauthorized devices communicate with the company's pacemakers and defibrillators. And while we've talked about the threat of hackable pacemakers for more than a decade, hackers are increasingly worming their way into poorly secured radiology equipment, blood gas analyzers and other hospital and nursing home equipment to steal data for identity theft, giving the threat an added dimension.
[...] Historically, many hackers and security firms either contact companies to alert them to vulnerabilities, or try to sell the not-yet-public vulnerabilities to corporate espionage and security firms or government agencies, who then happily exploit any impacted, unpatched systems (in this case, with potentially fatal results). But MedSec did something notably different. It reached out to the Muddy Waters Capital LLC investment firm, suggesting a partnership to short sell St. Jude stock before reporting the vulnerabilities to the FDA. Under the deal, MedSec makes more money the further shares fall.
Updated: El Reg reports:
"We're not saying the [MedSec] report [on St Jude Medical's implanted pacemakers and defibrillators] is false. We're saying it's inconclusive because the evidence does not support their conclusions. We were able to generate the reported conditions without there being a security issue", said Kevin Fu, [University of Michigan] associate professor of computer science and engineering and director of the Archimedes Center for Medical Device Security.
[...] MedSec's report [...] reads:
In many cases, the Crash Attack made the Cardiac Device completely unresponsive to interrogations from Merlin@home devices and Merlin programmers. It was therefore impossible to tell whether, and how the Cardiac Devices, are functioning. MedSec strongly suspects they were in many cases "bricked"--i.e., made to be non-functional. It is likely physicians would explant a device that did not respond to the programmer.
In some cases, a Cardiac Device subjected to a Crash Attack was still able to communicate with the programmer, and the information displayed was alarming.
According to U-M's team, though, the implanted pacemaker or defibrillators can and will continue operating as normal even if readings to the monitoring station are disrupted.
In other words, there's no conclusive evidence that the pacemaker or defibrillator actually stopped working after the radio communications were jammed. It's more of an annoyance for whoever is using the monitoring terminal than a potentially lethal situation.
TechDirt reports:
[The week of January 12,] the FDA was forced to issue a warning, noting that security vulnerabilities in the St. Jude Medical implantable cardiac device and corresponding Merlin@home Transmitter could be a serious problem. It's notable as it's the first time we've seen the government publicly acknowledge this specific type of threat.
The St. Jude Medical Merlin@home Transmitter uses a home monitor to transmit and receive RF signals wirelessly to the pacemaker. But the FDA found that this transmitter was vulnerable to attack, with the press release politely tap dancing around the fact that said vulnerability could be used to kill:
"The FDA has reviewed information concerning potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with St. Jude Medical's Merlin@home Transmitter and has confirmed that these vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow an unauthorized user, i.e., someone other than the patient's physician, to remotely access a patient's RF-enabled implanted cardiac device by altering the Merlin@home Transmitter. The altered Merlin@home Transmitter could then be used to modify programming commands to the implanted device, which could result in rapid battery depletion and/or administration of inappropriate pacing or shocks."
According to the FDA, they have no evidence of anybody dying because of the vulnerability yet. They're also quick to note that St. Jude Medical issued a patch on January 9 that fixes this vulnerability.
Apparently, the "Move on; nothing to see here" claims were wrong.
University of Michigan Says Flaws That MedSec Reported Aren't That Serious
...and the "Let's look closely at these" lot were right way back when.
US Security Agencies Look at Medical Device Security
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @03:49AM
Hahahaa.... hahaha.. hnnnnnng [knowyourmeme.com]
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday June 03, @04:17AM
Isn't pacemakers like really regulated hard? and should be open to criminal charges besides civil ones for murder in the 2nd degree?
Bugs in the management software should not be as serious as bad bugs or security in the implant itself. As it's exposed to the possibility of RF signals of bad intent continuously over a long time. Obviously the medical implant industry needs a hard slap where it hurts.
(Score: 2) by a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- on Saturday June 03, @04:28AM
Thanks for posting.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday June 03, @04:36AM
apparently, we now have a potential new meaning for the term "hacked to death", that doesn't involve axes or swords..
(Score: tau, Irrational)
