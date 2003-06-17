from the instructions-are-not-just-for-OTHER-people dept.
A 31-year-old man died after he went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico and his tattoo became infected with flesh-eating bacteria that live in ocean water, according to a new report.
The man had recently gotten a tattoo on his right calf. Despite the common advice to avoid swimming for a few weeks after getting a new tattoo, the man went for a swim in the ocean just five days after he received the tattoo, according to the report, published [DOI: 10.1136/bcr-2017-220199] [DX] May 27 in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
A few days later, he developed a fever and chills, and his skin became red over his tattoo and on other parts of his legs. Soon after the man arrived at the hospital, the red, painful lesions on his legs turned purple, and he developed large blisters filled with fluid.
Also at CNN:
To make matters worse, the man had chronic liver disease from drinking six 12-ounce beers a day.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday June 03, @10:39AM (1 child)
Right, so, that was a thing that happened. Not sure what we're supposed to take away from this, apart from don't go swimming soon after getting a tattoo, which is apparently what they tell you anyway.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 03, @10:48AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 03, @10:52AM
Somehow I find that hard to believe. Some people just get the short straw, but that seems pretty light to cause chronic liver disease. I know some young people with chronic liver disease, but they drink more like 1-2 fifths a day, not a couple beers.
