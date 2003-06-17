Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'Instantly Rechargeable' Battery Could Change the Future of Electric and Hybrid Automobiles

posted by martyb on Saturday June 03, @12:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the positive-development dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes in with a report from Purdue University:

Current electric cars need convenient locations built for charging ports.

"Designing and building enough of these recharging stations requires massive infrastructure development, which means the energy distribution and storage system is being rebuilt at tremendous cost to accommodate the need for continual local battery recharge," said Eric Nauman, co-founder of Ifbattery and a Purdue professor of mechanical engineering, basic medical sciences and biomedical engineering. "Ifbattery is developing an energy storage system that would enable drivers to fill up their electric or hybrid vehicles with fluid electrolytes to re-energize spent battery fluids much like refueling their gas tanks."

The spent battery fluids or electrolyte could be collected and taken to a solar farm, wind turbine installation or hydroelectric plant for re-charging.

"Instead of refining petroleum, the refiners would reprocess spent electrolytes and instead of dispensing gas, the fueling stations would dispense a water and ethanol or methanol solution as fluid electrolytes to power vehicles," Cushman said. "Users would be able to drop off the spent electrolytes at gas stations, which would then be sent in bulk to solar farms, wind turbine installations or hydroelectric plants for reconstitution or re-charging into the viable electrolyte and reused many times. It is believed that our technology could be nearly 'drop-in' ready for most of the underground piping system, rail and truck delivery system, gas stations and refineries."

It's got electrolytes.

Original Submission


«  To Kill Net Neutrality Rules, FCC Says Broadband Isn't “Telecommunications”
'Instantly Rechargeable' Battery Could Change the Future of Electric and Hybrid Automobiles | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday June 03, @01:31PM

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 03, @01:31PM (#519845) Homepage Journal

    Sounds like it'd be a good interim solution until/unless ultra/super caps reach practical charge capacities. Right now, they're at about 1/10th of battery cap, so the volume and weight factors rule them out for most vehicles in terms of primary storage. If they can climb the rest of the way up the curve, though, likely they will represent the end game for vehicle power as the transport mechanism for electricity itself is non-vehicular and of very high efficiency compared to hauling fuel or electrolyte around.

(1)