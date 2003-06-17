from the set-your-clocks dept.
NASA's Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer will be launching soon:
Nearly 50 years after British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell discovered the existence of rapidly spinning neutron stars, NASA will launch the world's first mission devoted to studying these unusual objects. The agency also will use the same platform to carry out the world's first demonstration of X-ray navigation in space.
The agency plans to launch the two-in-one Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer, or NICER, aboard SpaceX CRS-11, a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station to be launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
About a week after its installation as an external attached payload, this one-of-a-kind investigation will begin observing neutron stars, the densest objects in the universe. The mission will focus especially on pulsars — those neutron stars that appear to wink on and off because their spin sweeps beams of radiation past us, like a cosmic lighthouse.
NICER will be attached to the International Space Station, which is being resupplied:
SpaceX will launch its first re-used Dragon spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 on Saturday, beginning the CRS-11 resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch was scrubbed during the initial attempt due to poor weather, meaning Falcon 9 will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center – making the hundredth flight from the historic Launch Complex 39A – to the weekend.
[...] C106 is the first Dragon spacecraft to be used for a second mission. The spacecraft was inspected and refurbished following its return to Earth and has had its heat shield replaced. However, the spacecraft's hull and most of its systems are flight-proven.
According to SpaceFlightNow:
There will not be a launch try Friday because time-critical science payloads stowed inside the Dragon supply ship at the top of the rocket must be changed out. The next launch attempt will be Saturday at 5:07 p.m. EDT (2107 GMT).
The unpiloted spaceship will carry 5,970 pounds (2,708 kilograms) of cargo to the space station, including a novel astrophysics experiment to study super-dense neutron stars and 40 mice for tests of a therapeutic drug designed to promote bone growth.
The launch delay means the Dragon spacecraft will miss its scheduled Sunday arrival at the orbiting research complex, opening up an opportunity for the station crew to release another supply ship that has been attached to the outpost since late April.
The SpaceX launch is live-streamed on YouTube