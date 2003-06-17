from the SVU-did-it-first dept.
A Dutch court will allow DNA testing of the late Jan Karbaat's personal belongings. The fertility clinic doctor had been accused of fathering children with his own sperm:
A Dutch court has approved a request by families seeking DNA tests on the belongings of a late fertility clinic doctor accused of using his own sperm in dozens of cases. Jan Karbaat is suspected of fathering about 60 children at the centre he ran in Bijdorp, near Rotterdam. Tests will now be conducted on items seized from his home after his death in April, at the age of 89.
A lawyer for his family said there was no evidence to support the claims. Jan Karbaat called himself "a pioneer in the field of fertilisation".
Ethics! Also at DW.
The University Medical Centre (UMC) in Utrecht, Netherlands is investigating the possibility that an error has led to 26 women's eggs being fertilized by the "wrong" sperm:
A Dutch medical institution has launched an investigation after discovering that up to 26 women's eggs may have been fertilised by the wrong sperm at its IVF laboratory.
A "procedural error" between mid-April 2015 and mid-November 2016 during the in-vitro fertilisation was to blame, the University Medical Centre in Utrecht said. "During fertilisation, sperm cells from one treatment couple may have ended up with the egg cells of 26 other couples," said a statement. "Therefore there's a chance that the egg cells have been fertilised by sperm other than that of the intended father."
Although the chance of that happening was small the possibility "could not be excluded", said the centre.