A Dutch medical institution has launched an investigation after discovering that up to 26 women's eggs may have been fertilised by the wrong sperm at its IVF laboratory.

A "procedural error" between mid-April 2015 and mid-November 2016 during the in-vitro fertilisation was to blame, the University Medical Centre in Utrecht said. "During fertilisation, sperm cells from one treatment couple may have ended up with the egg cells of 26 other couples," said a statement. "Therefore there's a chance that the egg cells have been fertilised by sperm other than that of the intended father."

Although the chance of that happening was small the possibility "could not be excluded", said the centre.