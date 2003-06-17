Stories
Google Waymo Testing a Self-Driving Truck

posted by charon on Sunday June 04, @02:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the software-doesn't-need-meth dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Google is testing a single self-driving commercial truck on a private track in California. The company may be looking to compete with Otto, a self-driving truck company that Uber acquired in August:

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Alphabet Inc., is testing a self-driving truck. The company, formerly known as Google's autonomous car venture, has installed its self-driving technology on a single Class 8 Peterbilt truck. Waymo has begun tests at a private track in California and plans road tests in Arizona later in the year. For now, it is keeping a driver behind the wheel at all times.

The company, which has millions of miles of on-road experience with autonomous cars, wants to learn how self-driving technology works in larger vehicles. Trucks in the heaviest Class 8 weight segment handle differently than passenger cars. They accelerate and brake more slowly. Their turning radius is far larger. They have giant blind spots. All of this requires that the sensors that provide data to the computer systems driving the truck be positioned differently than where they would be on a car.

"Self-driving technology can transport people and things much more safely than we do today and reduce the thousands of trucking-related deaths each year," Waymo said in a statement. "We're taking our eight years of experience in building self-driving hardware and software and conducting a technical exploration into how our technology can integrate into a truck."

Also at Reuters, TechCrunch, The Verge, and CNET.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday June 04, @02:40AM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Sunday June 04, @02:40AM (#520064) Journal

    They have giant blind spots.

    Wrong, humans have gigantic blind spots on a truck. But computer systems can have multiple camera and sensors just about anywhere. Human bigotry.

    "Self-driving technology can transport people and things much more safely than we do today

    Can, won't :p
    Because people, because death by MBA, because insufficient software engineering as of now etc.
    There are just to many uncertainties. And code can't be predicted with linear models, they can work fine and then throw all the shit and more right at your face. It will likely take quantum computers and the ability to use them good before there's any reasonable capability. Until then it's a driver aid not a replacement. If replacement is wanted, use tracks..

    The autonomous driving industry gives a impression of sanity on par with Homer Simpson on nuclear management.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @03:14AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @03:14AM (#520072)

      Let's recontextualize your quote:

      They have giant blind spots. All of this requires that the sensors that provide data to the computer systems driving the truck be positioned differently than where they would be on a car.

      Wrong, humans have gigantic blind spots on a truck. But computer systems can have multiple camera and sensors just about anywhere. Human bigotry.

      What possessed you to take a quote out of context and then accuse the author of being bigoted?
      And bigoted against ... computers? Is that the kind of bigotry that gets you worked up enough to go full-snowflake over?

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 04, @03:35AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday June 04, @03:35AM (#520078)

    Car 1/4 mile in front of me does something stupid like have a blowout, big rig next lane over has sensors to react, I don't see anything and I get a big rig in my passenger seat.

    Speaking as a Californian, can we keep these test drives in Arizona? Please? Maybe in 5-10 years I'll feel comfortable with them on my road, but now? How about no.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @03:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @03:40AM (#520080)

      LUDDITE !

(1)