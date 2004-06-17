Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

President Trump's Infrastructure Proposals to Include Privatization of Air-Traffic Control

posted by n1 on Sunday June 04, @07:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the private-but-not-free dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Bloomberg reports:

Donald Trump next week will send Congress a proposal to hand over control of the U.S. air-traffic control system to a non-profit corporation, part of a week-long push for his infrastructure plan, said Gary Cohn, the president's chief economic adviser.

The proposal, which Trump will release on Monday in an Oval Office ceremony and Rose Garden event, will kick off what Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, called the formal launch of the president's infrastructure initiative. Later in the week, Trump plans to travel to Ohio and Kentucky to garner support for his plan -- a key campaign promise -- to channel $1 trillion into the nation's roads, bridges, inland waterways and other public facilities.

Original Submission


«  Europe Wants ~8000 Towns to Have Free WiFi Gear; Will Spend €120M
President Trump's Infrastructure Proposals to Include Privatization of Air-Traffic Control | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.