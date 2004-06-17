Stories
Pirate Party MEP Says That Current EU Piracy Filtering Proposals Are Being Sabotaged

posted by charon on Sunday June 04, @09:17AM
takyon writes:

The lone Pirate Party Member of the European Parliament is warning of a new anti-piracy proposal circulating among MEPs:

Member of the European Parliament Julia Reda has warned that efforts are underway to sabotage the Parliamentary process relating to the EU's plans for mandatory piracy filtering. The Pirate Party member says there's now just over a week to protest against an 'alternative compromise' text that makes current plans look "tame".

[...] [The] EU is currently moving forward with reforms that could limit the protections currently enjoyed by platforms like YouTube. In short, sites that allow users to upload content will be forced to partner up with content providers to aggressively filter all user uploads for infringing content, thus limiting the number of infringing works eventually communicated to the public. Even as they stand the proposals are being heavily protested (1,2,3) but according to Member of the European Parliament Julia Reda, a new threat has appeared on the horizon.

Ahead of a crucial June 8 vote on how to move forward, Reda says that some in the corridors of power are now "resorting to dirty tactics" to defend and extend the already "disastrous plans" by any means. Specifically, Reda accuses MEP Pascal Arimont from the European People's Party (EPP) of trying to sabotage the Parliamentary process, by going behind negotiators' backs and pushing a new filtering proposal text that makes the "original bad proposal look tame in comparison." Reda says that in the face of other MEPs' efforts to come up with a compromise text upon which all of them are agreed, Arimont has been encouraging some MEPs to rebel against their negotiators. He wants them to support his own super-aggressive "alternative compromise" text that shows disregard for the Charter of Fundamental Rights and principles of EU law.

