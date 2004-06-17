The "Removal of Net Neutrality Simulator" is a new Google Chrome browser extension [1] created by the good activists at Keep Our Net Free for education and awareness purposes. [It] simulates an online world without net neutrality (NN) where internet service providers (ISPs) control and squeeze your internet browsing experience for extra profit. The extension's functionality and stated goals are simple:

To demonstrate the impact of removing Net Neutrality, this extension slows your internet connection and blocks several websites.

All it takes is a few minutes of using the Internet with the "Removal of Net Neutrality Simulator" to get a clear grasp of why consumers deserve net neutrality. The creators of the dystopian simulator explained: