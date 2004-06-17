Stories
Chinese Lesbian Dating App Rela Shuts Down

posted by martyb on Sunday June 04, @07:05PM
Phoenix666 writes:

A Chinese dating app for lesbians that has more than five million users has been shut down.

The app, Rela, is no longer available in the Android or Apple app stores, and its website and Sina Weibo account have been deleted.

Users began to notice that the app was not accessible last week. It is unclear why it has been shut down.

Rela told its users on WeChat that the service had been suspended for an "important adjustment in service".

"Rela has always been with you and please await its return!"

[...] The state internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), has not commented on the shutdown.

Some users have suggested that it was connected to Rela's support for parents of LGBT children who wanted to take part in a "marriage market" in Shanghai on 20 May.

Shutting down such apps must be especially significant for users in socially conservative societies.

Original Submission


