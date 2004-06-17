from the keeping-your-friends-close-and-your-enemies-closer dept.
Edward Snowden said that from contacts he has had with those in the White House and in President Obama’s orbit, “we’ve come to understand that [Obama] was personally wounded as a result of these disclosures,” which prompted Snowden to seek asylum outside the country.
[...] Snowden also addressed the notion of President Obama pardoning him. Based on communications he had with Obama’s White House and those in the former president’s orbit, Snowden realized he would not receive a pardon because the information Snowden leaked significantly damaged Obama’s legacy.
[...] It had long been speculated, leading up to Obama’s final hours in office, that he would grant Snowden a 11th hour pardon.
Snowden, however, disputed this notion saying, “I don’t think it was a likely case. I’m not even sure it was a possible case, because the president himself was the one most personally embarrassed by these disclosures.”
“[Obama] campaigned in 2007…on the platform of saying he would end exactly this kind of warrantless mass surveillance,” Snowden continued. “In secret, instead of ending this programs, he entrenched them and expanded them. He made their reach greater, he made their use more common, he normalized what had been an unlawful and unpopular program of the George Bush administration and made it a new American tradition.”
Will Obama's legacy come to be, as Snowden seems to suggest, that he normalized police state surveillance?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @05:38PM (2 children)
Legacy is a tricky thing.
One of our presidents ended the Vietnam war, created the EPA, and built the framework for our current currency usage. Yet he is remembered for 18 minutes of missing tape.
Legacy will be whatever the history books write down. Currently the historians have a very 'we loves us some Obama' feel to them so I can see what is written down being very favorable. Will students in 50 years learn about what he did? Probably not. They probably will learn about 'obamacare' then move on to the next president the teach decides to talk about.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 04, @05:42PM (1 child)
I was 14, talking with friends about what we'd do if we got drafted. A couple of friends had brothers in Vietnam. Then Nixon ended the war. I don't care about anything else, he was a pretty good prez in my book.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @05:47PM
Nevermind that he prolonged the war to help win the presidency. [smithsonianmag.com]
Great guy!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @05:44PM
Under Bush the surveillance was conducted cowboy style - the people doing it had very little supervision and oversight.
Under Obama supervision and oversight was codified. Which is an improvement over what came before, but obviously not sufficient to the task.
Snowden himself has said that the spying isn't necessarily the problem, its the lack of public accountability. That the american people deserve to decide what should and should not be allowed and that we can't make those decisions if knowledge of the programs is with held from the people.
N.B. One of the people who fought against that cowboy style was Comey when he was Acting Attorney General. [cato.org] It is debatable whether he fought hard enough, because in the long run the Bush whitehouse just bypassed him anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by splodus on Sunday June 04, @05:47PM (2 children)
Seems to me Trump is on a personal crusade to simply do the opposite of whatever Obama did.
So maybe Snowden is hoping that if he can get it onto Trump's radar that Obama would *never* grant a pardon. And that Snowden was an *embarrassment* to Obama...
Well then, perhaps Trump will think 'Ha! I'll pardon him! And call him a hero for exposing whatever it was Obama was up to!!'
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @05:52PM
Ding ding ding. There is a madness to the method after all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @06:02PM
Good for Trump to undo Ofuckacare and everything else he and the last 5 or so fucktards (and their cronies) did to us.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 04, @06:02PM (1 child)
Obama's legacy will be that he was the first black president, that will overshadow everything else -- isn't that sort of like stating the obvious?. I don't know if he even normalized the police state surveillance, it was there before him. He just happened to be in office when it become "public knowledge". But considering that he was probably not a smashing success as a president I don't think we'll see another one like him for quite some time.
Snowden getting a 11th hour pardon? That was never going to happen, even Snowden knew that. The last minute pardon (or commuting of sentence) Manning got was risky enough, he did it when he was out the door already cause he didn't want to face or be involved in a public shit storm that would have followed if he had done it at an earlier point in time when he had a long time left in the Whitehouse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @06:29PM
Meanwhile incompetent old white guys keep getting elected.
That's the real affirmative action.
