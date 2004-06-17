from the is-there-a-solution-that-is-less-bad-than-the-problem? dept.
If it seems like every week, there’s another terrorist attack – well, you’re not wrong. According to one crowdsourcing map, there have been over 500 attacks around the world since the start of 2017, with over 3,500 fatalities. For a period in 2016, ISIS-initiated attacks were occurring, on average, every 84 hours.
Despite improvements in methods and coordination among law enforcement agencies over the past 25 years, they’re still hamstrung in a number of ways. With large public gatherings of people becoming more attractive targets for terrorists, what are the best strategies moving forward?
[...] But despite huge budgets and the presence of thousands of added security personnel, it’s virtually impossible to prevent a determined terrorist, or guarantee absolute safety. While security efforts for events like the Olympic Games have escalated, terrorists today no longer wait for major events that draw global interest.
[...] The odds are in favor of terrorists. All they have to do is succeed once, no matter how many times they try. For public safety professionals to be fully successful, they have to prevent 100 percent of the terror attempts. It’s a number to aspire to, but even the most experienced countries fighting terror – such as Israel and the U.K. – can’t measure up to this standard.
[...] These days, it’s necessary to consider any place where crowds congregate as vulnerable “soft targets” for the attackers. To better prepare for securing soft targets (and this isn’t to say threats against “hard targets,” like planes, buildings and infrastructure, have diminished) law enforcement agencies must improve coordination among one another, whether it’s via intelligence, information sharing and training. And then there’s the need for deconfliction, which refers to avoiding self-defeating behavior – from interagency rivalries and poor communication to insufficient coordination – by people who are on the same side.
[...] Given that there is no way to guarantee complete safety, and that the threat assessment expects more attacks, there are two more elements that ought to receive more attention: community resilience and community policing.
https://theconversation.com/how-can-we-better-protect-crowds-from-terrorism-78443
Do you agree with this assessment of the security situation ? What do you think could be done to mitigate the effects of such asymmetric warfare ?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @08:57PM (1 child)
Total genocide solves everything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @09:04PM
yeah that's pretty much my train of thought as well. these people will never integrate into our society, get rid of them one way or another.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by mhajicek on Sunday June 04, @09:04PM (1 child)
Every member of the public needs to improve their situational awareness and arm themselves as permitted by law. Laws which limit or prohibit the arming of the public should be repealed. There will always be people who will do their best to harm others, often with little to no regard for their own safety and legal status, and these people will not follow the law.
(Score: 2) by cellocgw on Sunday June 04, @09:39PM
What utter nonsense. A well-armed public will only lead to in incredible number of false shootings, bystanders killed, and oh yes successful suicides.
The correct way to deal with terrorism involves a long game. Ignore the attacks. Stop fear-mongering. Use police, not military, to track down and prosecute offenders. Educate the world and raise them out of the ignorance which leads to hatred.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @09:11PM
Compulsory military service.
Training in self-defense.
A proactive mindset rather than a victim mindset.
We all need to be ready to defend ourselves. Depending on the government to defend you is the strategy of
a naive fool. Why ? Because when seconds count, the police are only MINUTES away.
Always have a plan and be ready to defend yourself. It's better to have a plan and not need it than it is to
have no idea what to do when the shit hits the fan.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @09:19PM
STAY IN YOUR HOMES, OBEY ALL AUTHORITY WITHOUT QUESTION, GET BACK TO WORK, HATE WHO WE TELL YOU TO
see it's an easy to solve problem there is only the course laid out by your rulers and they will always be right
OBEY.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @09:21PM
High on the list of causes of Terrorism is Western Imperialism.
USA has had over 800 military outposts all over the globe for decades.
How would USAians react if a foreign power had a military base on USAian soil?
Another major case of Imperialism is the Saudi monarchy and its efforts to spread Wahhabism[1].
The way to address Terrorism is to make fewer pissed-off people.
N.B. Key to the quantity of Imperialism is a plethora of Capitalism (concentrated wealth and power) and a dearth of Socialism (Democracy everywhere).
[1] Now, what is to be done about the "religious" whackos who kill people for not believing in the right myths?
(Thinking specifically about USAian national Eric Rudolph here.)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @09:22PM (3 children)
Shut down all of the mosques. Stop allowing Muslims into the country. Tell the Muslims already in the country that they have two choices: Either leave, or disavow Islam on video. Disavowing Islam on video would be pretty much a death sentence for them were they to go to the Middle East, so it would work.
That's the only real way to protect against terrorism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @09:27PM
"Shut down all of the mosques. Stop allowing Muslims into the country. Tell the Muslims already in the country that they have two choices: Either leave, or disavow Islam on video. Disavowing Islam on video would be pretty much a death sentence for them were they to go to the Middle East, so it would work.
That's the only real way to protect against terrorism."
The committed Muslim terrorist would have no problem disavowing Islam on video and then going
through with his plans for terrorism. Are you really so stupid you cannot imagine these people lying in
order to achieve their goals ? Your solution is just stupid and naive. If you're a child this is excusable
and understandable, but if you are an adult you are one stupid motherfucker.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Sunday June 04, @09:36PM (1 child)
The question was how to protect from terrorism, not how to fuel it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday June 04, @09:43PM
Well in that case, the terrorists will see that the US isn't afraid to fuel terrorism, and therefore isn't terrorized by it.
Then without terrorization, they'll logically determine that they can't be terrorists any more, publish their findings in respectable peer-reviewed terrorism journals, hold a few terrorism symposia, and it will end.
At the least, we'll at least enter a post-modern-terrorism era, which could be argued isn't the same as classical and/or modern terrorism. Such discussions will probably take place on public television, and people will stop paying much attention to it, ending the problem.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Sunday June 04, @09:41PM
That'll stop this sort of thing.
